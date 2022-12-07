Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
NEWSBTC
IMPT Presale Records $1M Raised in 30 Hours; Why Is Everyone Investing in This Token?
Environmentally conscious IMPT raised another $1 million in 30 hours during the final stage of its presale. The project is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint, and ESG investors across the board are rushing to get their hands on the token at presale prices before it hits exchanges on December 14th, 2022.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
NEWSBTC
How Gamers Are Excessively Mining Crypto Through Their Video Games
With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency, gamers are now using their gaming systems to mine cryptocurrency. This process, called “crypto-mining”, involves using the processing power of a gaming system to solve complex mathematical equations in order to generate coins. While the process of crypto-mining can be profitable, it can also be very energy-intensive and put a strain on a gaming system’s hardware.
NEWSBTC
Rocketize Token Has Innovations That Can Help It Explode, Like Decentraland And NEAR Protocol
The new cryptocurrency, Rocketize (JATO), is rising in popularity, drawing comparisons to several successful leading cryptos like Decentraland (MANA) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR). Rocketize (JATO) is full of innovative features and seeks to revolutionize the meme coin sector. With its several offerings, the new cryptocurrency aims to earn the patronage of millions of crypto users to drive a robust atomic nation where everyone can benefit.
NEWSBTC
The Revolution Of Bitcoin From 2009 And Its Latest Updates In 2023
The Revolution of Bitcoin in 2009 began with a mysterious online entity known as Satoshi Nakamoto. This individual, or group of individuals, created the world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Bitcoin was created as a decentralized form of digital currency, which means it does not rely on any central authority, such as a bank or government. Since its inception, Bitcoin has been rapidly adopted and its value has skyrocketed.
u.today
SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.
NEWSBTC
These Cryptocurrencies Are Huge Assets To All Traders Worldwide: Solana, Chiliz, And Big Eyes.
If you can or can’t tell the difference between an asset and a liability, then you need to read on because this piece is for you. Now, briefly, A liability is something that never likely brings returns in form of profits or addition when possessed, while Assets are the opposite. Assets always have a way of returning to a certain percentage as profits or addition to its owner, and so are the three cryptocurrencies below like Big Eyes (BIG).
NEWSBTC
Cryptoons Taps Into An Industry Filled With Unlimited Possibilities Not Utilized By Cosmos Or BitDAO
Over the years, forms of entertainment have seen technological advancements such as cinematic effects and even 3D viewing. However, one of the purest forms of art, drawing, is still a well-accepted medium among people. The recent comic or manga industry has seen a massive influx of fans because nothing beats the penmanship an artist offers and the sheer joy derived from consuming these artworks.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, 4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex in 1 Hour, 760 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day. Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims. According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.
bitcoinist.com
100 BTC To Be Won in MEXC’s World Cup Futures Individual Trading Competition – December 2022
As the final eight teams: Croatia, Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Morocco, Portugal, England, and France enter the quarter-finals, the World Cup is looking to be increasingly fierce and interesting!. During the same period, MEXC’s “World Cup 2022 Futures Trading Competition” will be available to all Futures traders. As mentioned in the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whales Continue To Shed Holdings, Prices Not Attractive Enough?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have continued to shave off their holdings in recent weeks, suggesting that the current lows may not be attractive enough to them. Bitcoin Whales Continue To Sell Despite The Recent Deep Lows. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the number of...
NEWSBTC
Quant Explains How This Nasdaq Support Retest Could Also Help Reverse Bitcoin
A quant has explained why the recent retest of a critical support level by Nasdaq may help Bitcoin reverse its own trend. Nasdaq-100 Has Recently Retested A Critical Support Trendline. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Nasdaq-100 is currently above a support line that has historically...
cryptogazette.com
Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Are Collateralized by Over 100%
It’s been revealed that Binance is making a massive push toward transparency for users. Accoridng to the latest reports, it seems that the crypto exchange’s reserves are collateralized by more than 100%. Binance’s transparent reports. Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin...
nulltx.com
Crypto Presales Still Seen As Fastest Profit Potential, Oryen Network Next On The List For ‘Solana Moment?’
Before an Initial Coin Offering, investors have the option to purchase digital assets through cryptocurrency presales. Although presales let investors buy cryptocurrency at steep discounts, it can be challenging to choose a project that is worthwhile investing in. The price of the token can increase when it is launched on...
NEWSBTC
Unique Crypto Stocks For Long-Term Profit- Sandbox, Axie Infinity, And Rocketize
The cryptocurrency market offers a wide range of trading alternatives. While some traders see the variety in the crypto world as a benefit, others see it as a major drawback. There will also be some subpar projects that can be purchased because there are many options. It will be more challenging to find worthwhile projects. You will therefore need to exercise great caution when making decisions on the coin market.
NEWSBTC
How To Spot A Bitcoin Scammer? Invest With Your Eyes Open
Scams involving cryptocurrencies can take many different shapes. Scammers are after your cryptocurrency just as they are after the money in your bank, and they will do anything in their power to obtain it. It is helpful to be aware of when and how you are being targeted by scammers...
NEWSBTC
Rising Altcoins To Invest in For 2023: Sparklo (SPRK), Dash (DASH), and LEO Token (LEO)
The year 2022 is ending, and the global cryptocurrency market shows little signs of recovery from the previous crash. This is when investors must pick worthy cryptocurrencies that would provide substantial gains in the coming year. Choosing such altcoins for investments can be pretty hard, and though cryptocurrencies are currently...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Is A Highly Rated Project That Is Bound To Succeed Like Polkadot And Avalance
Polkadot is an open-source sharded multichain project that fastens a network of blockchains. The platform enables users to execute cross-chain transfers of data and assets. In simpler words, DOT imparts interoperability to blockchains. Polkadot is the basis for Web 3.0, a decentralized internet of blockchains. The project is a layer zero metaprotocol centered on a format for a network of layer one blockchains called parachains (short for parallel chains).
