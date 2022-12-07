U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.

1 DAY AGO