In the sad case of Dr. Boutros, MetroHealth’s wildly successful innovator and now-fired CEO, he repaid the money. Why not just let him resign? Eric Foster

One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO