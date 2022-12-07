In the sad case of Dr. Boutros, MetroHealth’s wildly successful innovator and now-fired CEO, he repaid the money. Why not just let him resign? Eric Foster

Read full article on original website
Mayor Justin Bibb and outgoing Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon discuss future of education and dismiss any suggestion of friction between them
Mayor Justin Bibb said in a friendly joint appearance with outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon that the next school chief will build on Gordon’s legacy. Gordon highlighted education policies and programs that he believes the mayor and the next chief should continue to champion to maintain...
MetroHealth trustees misled but not negligent in Akram Boutros’ unauthorized payments, board VP says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The vice chairman of the MetroHealth board contends negligence wasn’t the reason why the MetroHealth System board of trustees — charged with overseeing the health system — failed to discover for years that former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had been giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses.
Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan
PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor
One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
Dr. Akram Boutros two sides, Metro audits: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A modern remake of “The Strange Case of Dr. Jeykll & Mr. Hyde” continues to play out at MetroHealth with its firing of acclaimed CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over nearly $2 million in self-awarded bonuses Metro’s board claims were unauthorized and hidden - now retitled “The Stranger Case of Dr. Boutros and Mr. Hide.”
Budish highlights achievements in final state of the county speech
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outgoing County Executive Armond Budish highlighted some of the county’s accomplishments in his final state of the county speech Friday, which was recorded and publicly distributed, rather than delivered live before an audience, as is customary. Topping Budish’s list were the county’s response to COVID-19, increasing...
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish talks with 3News' Russ Mitchell before leaving office
CLEVELAND — As he prepares to step down as Cuyahoga County Executive at the end of this year, Armond Budish sat down with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell for a one-on-one interview. The 69-year-old Cleveland native announced in November of 2021 that he would not be seeking...
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Art x Love launches Akron on Deck II playing cards featuring Akron artists, landmarks
AKRON, Ohio – Building on the success of its first Akron on Deck playing cards, Art x Love has worked with local artists to create 54 new card designs featuring Akron icons and landmarks. Akron on Deck II aims to further inspire “memories, stories and exploration” of the Rubber...
Ohio pledges $25M in lawsuit settlement money to help remove Gorge Dam on Cuyahoga River
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The state of Ohio will use $25 million in settlement money from Monsanto to help pay to remove the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the announcement is a “key step” – though not the final one...
What are the highest paying business jobs in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you’re looking for a change of pace in your job for the new year, you may consider a career in business. But the field is broad and accounts for a large swath of professions. How should you choose what to focus on?. Stacker compiled a...
Good works in the name of Susan Carver continue
As a longtime Brook Park resident and wrestling coach in the Berea City School District, I really enjoy reading Rich Heileman’s columns (Around the Town). Last year, there was an article by Beth Mlady in the News Sun regarding Brook Park Elementary School dedicating a little free library to my late wife, Susan Carver, who was a longtime teacher, PTA officer and parent at the school.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
West Side Market food waste will stop going to landfill
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food waste generated at the West Side Market will soon be diverted from landfills and sent instead for composting. And if food items are still good, they would go to the hungry. City Council this week signed off on a contract for the pilot program with...
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
