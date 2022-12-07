ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
NEWSBTC

Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin May Generate Higher Profits than Polygon, and Algorand

People have been checking cryptocurrency news for discovering better altcoins. Top-ranked crypto assets are not showing signs of major recovery. Experts call it the “crypto winter” and it may get prolonged. So, can you make a profit by trading cryptocurrencies if positive changes do not occur in the crypto market? Yes, you can still earn massive profits if you pick the most promising cryptocurrencies. The Big Eyes (BIG) Token is the new ray of hope. It has been attracting many crypto enthusiasts since its presale rounds started. Crypto pundits vouch for the future success of this new crypto asset. They also believe Polygon (MATIC) and Algorand (ALGO) tokens may deliver better profits than other top-ranked crypto assets. Let’s find out more about these tokens to ensure you register handsome returns in the long term.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
FLORIDA STATE
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
BBC

Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand

A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
NEWSBTC

Cryptoons Taps Into An Industry Filled With Unlimited Possibilities Not Utilized By Cosmos Or BitDAO

Over the years, forms of entertainment have seen technological advancements such as cinematic effects and even 3D viewing. However, one of the purest forms of art, drawing, is still a well-accepted medium among people. The recent comic or manga industry has seen a massive influx of fans because nothing beats the penmanship an artist offers and the sheer joy derived from consuming these artworks.
NEWSBTC

IMPT Presale Records $1M Raised in 30 Hours; Why Is Everyone Investing in This Token?

Environmentally conscious IMPT raised another $1 million in 30 hours during the final stage of its presale. The project is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint, and ESG investors across the board are rushing to get their hands on the token at presale prices before it hits exchanges on December 14th, 2022.

