NEW YORK, NY – A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear in an unprovoked attack aboard a New York City subway train in Manhattan on Thursday. Police said the incident happened at around 3:15 am on the southbound 6 train as it approached the 33rd Street and Park Avenue station. “A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear by the suspect in an unprovoked attack,” police said. Detectives released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video. No arrests have been made. The post 66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO