Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash
Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
norwoodnews.org
Edenwald: 41-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at Baychester Houses NYCHA Development
A murder investigation is underway by the NYPD after a 41-year-old man died following a fatal shooting in Edenwald, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 8, at around 8.09 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding an aided, unconscious man inside 1851 Schieffelin Place, Baychester Houses NYCHA complex. The residence falls under Police Service Area 8’s Edenwald satellite base, located at 1165 East 229th Street, which serves New York City Housing Authority developments.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
Eric Adams rips bail release of perp who beat homeless man with bat
Mayor Eric Adams slammed a recent judicial decision that put a Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack back on the street so quickly as the latest example of America’s legal system failing. “Every time we do our job as law enforcement in the city [as] administrators, we are seeing this revolving door – a catch, release, repeat system that is really playing out all across the country,” Adams told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Karim Azizi, 36, is accused of pulling a bat from his pants and swinging it at a 47-year-old man, who is homeless, sending the victim tumbling to...
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Jabari Burrell charged in NYC triple murder of three female relatives
A Brooklyn man has been charged with the grisly triple murder of three female relatives in Queens. Jabari Burrell, 22, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder in the gruesome Nov. 18 slayings. He is accused of fatally stabbing Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65, her 47-year-old daughter, Latoya Gordon — who is the suspect’s aunt — and Brown-Johnson’s stepdaughter, Patrice Johnson, cops said. The Queens man had been awaiting extradition to the Big Apple after being apprehended in Virginia, cops and law enforcement sources said. Burrell previously waived his Miranda rights and gave cops specific details on how he killed each of his victims, including...
Comptroller Report: Nearly 14% of New Yorkers Live In Poverty And Almost 24% of People In Bronx Are In Extreme Poverty
According to a recent report from state comptroller Tom DiNapoli, The Bronx has the worst rate of poverty in the state, and minorities are twice as likely to experience financial hardship than white New Yorkers.
Dope to your door: New York issues guidance allowing marijuana deliveries by bike, scooter, or car
Officials expect consumers to be able to purchase marijuana for delivery before the end of the year.
Bronx has highest poverty rate in NY; rate across state higher than national average
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Poverty rates in New York are higher than the national average, with nearly 14 percent of residents facing economic hardship, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found in a report released Thursday. Nationwide, the poverty rate in 2021 was 12.8 percent, DiNapoli said. New York has had a higher rate than the national average […]
Washington Square News
Unlicensed weed stores pose as legitimate dispensaries, enticing NYU buyers
Washington Square Park, the geographic and social center of NYU’s Manhattan campus, is infamous for its weed vendors. But since former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill to legalize recreational cannabis use in New York last April, many NYU students are turning to yet-unlicensed, quasi-legal dispensaries instead, with brick-and-mortar storefronts that make them appear more legitimate than they truly are.
NY1
Cannabis dispensary showroom in the Bronx offers glimpse of the future
The state’s first licensed cannabis dispensaries are at least several weeks away from opening their doors, but in the meantime, a new pop-up showroom in the Bronx is offering a preview of what the retail experience will look like. The full-scale replica is largely targeted at those looking to...
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
WBUR
After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities
Black and Brown families have long believed that New York's child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City's Administration for Children's Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear in an unprovoked attack aboard a New York City subway train in Manhattan on Thursday. Police said the incident happened at around 3:15 am on the southbound 6 train as it approached the 33rd Street and Park Avenue station. “A 66-year-old man was slashed in the head and ear by the suspect in an unprovoked attack,” police said. Detectives released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video. No arrests have been made. The post 66-year-old man violently attacked and slashed on NYC subway train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
New empowerment center opens up in the Bronx
Community leaders and elected officials gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new empowerment center in the Bronx.
Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood
Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.
NY1
Evening Briefing: NYC issues mask advisory amid spike in respiratory illnesses; Manhattan prepares for SantaCon's return
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Skies are clear tonight and temperatures are tumbling. The low will drop to near the...
Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
Food pantry opens in the Bronx to focus on older New Yorkers
LONGWOOD, The Bronx (PIX11) — One neighborhood organization in the Bronx is assisting in the fight against hunger in the city, especially for older New Yorkers. A brand-new pantry has opened, providing free groceries weekly to nearly 17,000 families throughout the city. With high inflation and the increasing cost of groceries, many families in the […]
