TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
notebookcheck.net

Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders

A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
torquenews.com

Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback

There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...
Truth About Cars

Elon Musk Draws From International Bench to Kickstart Tesla Austin Production

Elon Musk, now running Twitter on top of a handful of other companies, may be overloaded but at least recognizes the need for help. Automotive News reported that the Tesla CEO brought a veteran exec from the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory to Austin, where the automaker plans to ramp up Model Y and Cybertruck production.
WGAU

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
US News and World Report

China's CATL to Provide EV Batteries for Honda Starting in 2024

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China. The Japanese automaker said the Chinese firm would provide 123 GWh worth of batteries starting in 2024 through 2030 for the Honda's e:N Series.
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US

At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
fordauthority.com

Ford Focus To Bow Out In 2025 Amid SUV, EV Pivot

With Ford of Europe set to transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner and seven new all-electric models on the way by 2024, the writing has quite literally been on the wall for the automaker’s slower-selling passenger car lineup for some time now. As Ford Authority reported back in June, The Blue Oval had already cut back 2022 Ford Focus production amid numerous supply chain issues, and the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany – which builds the Focus – is slated to cease production altogether in 2025, though the Focus is also built in China and Taiwan. Then came news that the future of the Focus ST and Fiesta ST was unclear this past September, while the Fiesta was then officially canceled in October. Now, the Ford Focus is also set to be discontinued, according to Automotive News Europe.
msn.com

Polestar Offers a Horsepower Upgrade—Over the Air

Polestar is launching its first over-the-air update with a focus on performance at the one-time cost of $1195. The upgrade will add 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque to the Polestar 2 Dual Motor, matching its power figures with the Performance Pack model. Setting a precedent for future OTA...
makeuseof.com

These 5 New EVs Come With Years of Free Charging

Many people buy electric vehicles because they want to help curb emissions, but skipping the gas station is also a huge perk. Saving money at the pump is a great incentive for many people on the fence about buying an EV.

