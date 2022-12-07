Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Missing Robinson Township woman last seen in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is digging deeper into the investigation surrounding a woman whom police say was last seen in Brighton Heights. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, 60-year-old Sherri Keefer was last seen walking on California Avenue on the morning of Dec. 1. Investigators provided two photographs of...
Boil water advisory issued for 4,500 water authority customers in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A boil water advisory has been issued for roughly 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers. According to a news release, the advisory is in effect for customers in Hempfield Township’s West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport. Customers are advised...
Sto-Rox high school on lockdown after threat made involving students
Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School is operating on a modified lockdown Friday after a threat was made involving students. According to a post on the Sto-Rox website, police notified the district, which encompasses McKees Rocks and Stowe Township in Allegheny County, there was a community threat involving students. Local police are increasing their presence at the junior and senior high school but did not recommend closing the building. The district said police are investigating and will keep them informed of any developments.
Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
Family speaks out, says rescue dog saved them from house fire
They’re man’s best friends and a local family said their rescue dog saved their lives when a fire broke out in their home. Darice and Dennis Stroup of Spring Creek adopted Chloe, a 5-year-old chihuahua pug mix, in April from the Erie Humane Society. “She’s just so protective of me, I’d tell you, she’d take […]
Boil water advisory issued for MAWC customers in Hempfield and Unity
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday morning to about 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in portions of Hempfield and Unity. The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday morning, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said. Officials said customers will be notified when repairs are made and the boil advisory is lifted.
101 Child Labor Violations At 13 PA McDonald's: US Dept. Of Labor
One couple's company was forced to pay $57,332 in fines for violating child labor laws at 13 McDonald’s franchises in Pennsylvania, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division on Dec. 5.Bridgeville-based Santonastasso Enterprises, owned by John and Kathleen…
Over $211 in scratch-off prizes claimed in PA last month
The top prize of $5 million was sold in Allegheny County, one prize of $3 million was also sold in Allegheny County along with a $1 million prize.
wtae.com
Penn State study finds Pennsylvania facing 'severe teacher staffing shortage'
Penn State has released the results of a study about teacher shortages in Pennsylvania. The study found the state is facing a "severe teacher staffing challenge." For the first time in state history, more positions have been filled by teachers on emergency permits than by newly certified teachers. In the...
WGAL
Flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases fill emergency departments at hospitals in Pennsylvania
That's what some doctors are calling the uptick in flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases crowding emergency departments at hospitals across Pennsylvania. About 25,000 new flu cases were recorded statewide last week. That puts the total number so far this season at just under 75,000. Doctors said it's putting...
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
After PIAA approves NIL policy, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher quickly adds 1st deal
MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete. Pennsylvania high school students now can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.
WGAL
Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022
There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen
Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
Comments / 0