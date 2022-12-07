ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Sto-Rox high school on lockdown after threat made involving students

Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School is operating on a modified lockdown Friday after a threat was made involving students. According to a post on the Sto-Rox website, police notified the district, which encompasses McKees Rocks and Stowe Township in Allegheny County, there was a community threat involving students. Local police are increasing their presence at the junior and senior high school but did not recommend closing the building. The district said police are investigating and will keep them informed of any developments.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WBRE

Pa state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty. According to PSP, Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, in McKean County, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on November 27. Burney was charged with driving […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Family speaks out, says rescue dog saved them from house fire

They’re man’s best friends and a local family said their rescue dog saved their lives when a fire broke out in their home. Darice and Dennis Stroup of Spring Creek adopted Chloe, a 5-year-old chihuahua pug mix, in April from the Erie Humane Society. “She’s just so protective of me, I’d tell you, she’d take […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
Tribune-Review

After PIAA approves NIL policy, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher quickly adds 1st deal

MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete. Pennsylvania high school students now can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WGAL

Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022

There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen

Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
PITTSBURGH, PA

