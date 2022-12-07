Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Department of Civil Rights files new charges against Grand Rapid police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - There are new charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). The Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) announced new charges of discrimination against the GRPD on Wednesday morning. In complaints filed by Juanita Ligon on behalf of her two minor children, an impartial investigation conducted by MDCR found that the GRPD unlawfully discriminated against the claimants by treating them unequally based on race.
WILX-TV
2 teens arrested following pursuit in Kent County
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A pursuit involving four potentially stolen vehicles ended with the arrest of two young teen boys Monday morning in Kent County. According to authorities, Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the intersection of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue at about 3 a.m. when they saw three vehicles enter the Crossings Apartment complex at a high rate of speed.
WILX-TV
Clinton County Sheriff reports death of inmate
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old from Lansing died Wednesday at Clinton County Jail. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Correctional Officers were conducting a cell check at 9:30 a.m. and found the inmate unresponsive. The officers, along with an on-site nurse, attempted life-saving measures. Clinton Area Ambulance Service and St. Johns Fire Department were contacted for assistance.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police are enhancing speed enforcement during winter months
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are enhancing speed enforcement, especially these next few months. They noticed an 18.5% increase in traffic-related speed crashes in 2022 compared to 2021 and about another 10.5% is for ages 15 to 20 years old. The State of Michigan reports 112,000 speeding tickets...
WILX-TV
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11. The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are open for the East Lansing Police Department’s (ELPD) Citizens Police Academy. Community members are encouraged to apply for the 10-week course by January 18 or until the class is full. Those interested must meet be 18 years of age or older and...
WILX-TV
Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city. Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing presents Participatory Budget Nights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join Mayor Andy Schor at the City of Lansing’s Participatory Budget Nights. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the City’s budget process and share their ideas on priorities for the year 2024. Upcoming Participatory Budget Nights include the following dates:
WILX-TV
CATA to implement service changes for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and Lansing Community College are approaching the end of their fall semesters. Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is preparing for the semester’s end by implementing its service changes over the winter break and during the upcoming holidays. Winter service changes go into...
WILX-TV
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The parents of a baby girl in Grand Rapids believe the large baby formula recall may have saved her life. When the recalled formula made their baby sick, the family ended up in the emergency room, where they discovered she had stage four cancer. She’s expected to receive treatments for the next two years.
WILX-TV
Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
WILX-TV
All Transfers To Iowa
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan tight end Erick All announced Wednesday he is transferring to play at Iowa next fall. All will join his quarterback of a year ago Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa a week ago. The two were co captains for Michigan this season but struggled with injuries. The two hooked up for the game winning touchdown in 2021 at Penn State to help Michigan rally for a 21-17 victory. They would only face Michigan next season in the Big Ten championship game. Iowa does host Michigan State on September 30th.
WILX-TV
Rare disease forms special bond for Charlotte boy
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Like any 11-year-old, Gavin Miller likes watching YouTube, enjoys sports and playing Fortnite. But his life growing up has been anything but easy. Seven years ago, Gavin’s thighbone stopped growing. At just four-years-old, Gavin was diagnosed with a rare disease, Perthes, which affects the blood supply to the ball of the hip joint for unknown reasons, causing the bone to collapse.”
WILX-TV
Potterville Seeking New Football Coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dave Matthews is stepping down after five seasons as head football coach at Potterville High School. Potterville had a 1-8 record this past fall and has struggled with 13 consecutive losing seasons. The school will offer a junior varsity team only next fall. Subscribe to our...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Saying ‘no’ to crash dieting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least 45 million Americans go on a diet each year, and they spend $33 billion annually on weight loss products. Crash diets promise quick and easy results, but those results usually don’t last. If you’ve packed on a few pounds recently, you may be...
WILX-TV
Steady rain and wind tonight, top travel destinations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to talk about the rain and wind ahead. We look at the trending headlines including a new memorial for one of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, films inducted into the national registry, and the top travel destinations across the globe. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
