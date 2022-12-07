Read full article on original website
California’s Beleaguered Unemployment Benefits Agency Prepares for a Recession
A cascade of tech layoffs, the strain of inflation and news of potentially recession-inducing decisions from federal bankers could spell tough economic times ahead. If more people are laid off, more Californians will turn to unemployment benefits to help them afford the basics while they look for a new job.
L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again
With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
California average wages projected to top 6 figures soon
In less than ten years, if wage growth continues as it has, the average earner in California will make $133,632 – a 55% growth.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
LA County reports 3,700 new COVID-19 infections, 17 deaths
One day after moving into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, Los Angeles County logged 3,756 new infections Friday, along with 17 more virus-related deaths. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,577,685. Health officials have stressed the actual number...
LA County District Attorney and Department of Public Health Director Announce Collaboration to Fight Fentanyl Crisis
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has joined with LA Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to create a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. DA Gascón said he is “proud to announce that we...
Rent, fentanyl, ticket prices: An early look at bills California lawmakers will consider in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Should apartment security deposits be limited to one month's rent? Should political figures use campaign funds for security? Should homeless encampments be banned near schools and childcare centers? There are some of the questions California lawmakers are poised to answer in 2023. State lawmakers this week...
Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1
A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
California May Pay Billions In Reparations For Qualifying African American Residents
The California Reparations Task Force, a Governor-appointed body, has estimated that the state’s payouts to modern-day descendants of Black slaves could total as much as $569 billion. A 550-page report from the task force is the first government-commissioned study on harms against the Black community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by President Lyndon ...
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for exercise, he said...
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair
A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
Fact Check: Would White People Really Be Eligible For Reparations?
As states look to shape what reparations will look like for Black people, let’s just keep our eyes on this space. The post Fact Check: Would White People Really Be Eligible For Reparations? appeared first on NewsOne.
These are the 2 things that can be legally dropped from a car in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things that can legally be dropped from a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114. According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they […]
LA County Opens New Mental Health Clinic In Koreatown Focusing On Most Vulnerable
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. The...
Has Any Of This Wonderful Rain And Snow Helped Alleviate California’s Drought Conditions?
Multiple early season storms have dropped loads of rain and snow. But the drought persists and there’s no guarantee the wet weather will continue.
Department of Justice warns California residents about phone scammers spoofing government numbers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — There is a mountain of stories of people who have been manipulated, scared, scammed and threatened out of tens of thousands of dollars by scammers pretending to be everything from Amazon Prime employees to lovestruck royals from abroad. Now, the United States Attorney's Office is...
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
