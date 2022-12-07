ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again

With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding

Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LA County reports 3,700 new COVID-19 infections, 17 deaths

One day after moving into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, Los Angeles County logged 3,756 new infections Friday, along with 17 more virus-related deaths. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,577,685. Health officials have stressed the actual number...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1

A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?

Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California May Pay Billions In Reparations For Qualifying African American Residents

The California Reparations Task Force, a Governor-appointed body, has estimated that the state’s payouts to modern-day descendants of Black slaves could total as much as $569 billion. A 550-page report from the task force is the first government-commissioned study on harms against the Black community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by President Lyndon ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital

December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair

A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

