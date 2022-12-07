UN Boss Calls Humanity a ‘Weapon of Mass Extinction’ at COP15 Summit
The United Nations Secretary General on Tuesday warned that “humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction” and called for an end to our “orgy of destruction” threatening the natural world. António Guterres’s doom-laden comments came at the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal, Canada , where governments are meeting to discuss targets to protect nature. “We are out of harmony with nature,” Guterres added. “In fact, we are playing an entirely different song. Around the world, for hundreds of years, we have conducted a cacophony of chaos, played with instruments of destruction. Deforestation and desertification are creating wastelands of once-thriving ecosystems.” In his remarks at the conference’s opening ceremony, Guterres added: “The deluded dreams of billionaires aside, there is no Planet B.”
