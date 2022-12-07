ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta.

The accident happened on Interstate 20 close to Augusta Canal.

The call was received at around 6:06 a.m., according to Richmond County dispatch.

Injuries are reported in the crash by the officials but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

The identity of the victims has not been provided.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, traffic continued to move slowly just past Washington Road before clearing around 7:11 a.m.

No additional information is available currently.

December 7, 2022

Source: WRDW

Nationwide Report

