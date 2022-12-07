Read full article on original website
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
wymt.com
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity,...
linknky.com
Will eliminating the state’s income tax blow ‘a hole’ in its revenue stream?
In a series of tweets, the Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Jason Bailey, said that what Kentucky is doing by cutting the income tax and replacing it with sales tax revenue is “blowing a huge hole in KY’s revenue stream.”. But, others argue that...
coingeek.com
Kentucky probes electricity discounts to block reward miners
Kentucky has become one of the leading destinations for block reward miners in the U.S., but the state is now reconsidering its electricity rates which have been its key attraction. The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has reportedly opened a probe into discounts offered to two BTC miners, even as local environmental groups call for the discounts to be canceled.
Kentucky’s income tax will go down in 2023. Who does it help?
wbiw.com
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
Beshear: No plans for higher office, running for re-election
In a one-on-one conversation, LEX 18 spoke with Gov. Beshear to discuss the upcoming election while reflecting on some of the biggest challenges of the past year.
wevv.com
New sales tax could raise utility bills for some Kentucky property owners
A new sales tax bill going into effect on January 1st has some people in the Bluegrass State worried about this will impact their wallets. Beginning in 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 will become law. It changes how many different services are taxed across the Commonwealth, including residential utility services to any place other than your primary residence.
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
linknky.com
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY
Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
spectrumnews1.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
wymt.com
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
wpsdlocal6.com
Utility companies ask Kentucky customers to fill out exemption form to avoid utility sales tax
MAYFIELD, KY — Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and it's likely you will be impacted. In 25 days, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed. Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term...
WKYT 27
Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
fox56news.com
How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act
A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
AG: Kentucky to receive over $14 million in JUUL settlement
Kentucky will receive more than $14 million from an e-cigarette manufacturer following allegations they violated the state's consumer protection laws.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now
ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
WLKY.com
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
