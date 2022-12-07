ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 3

Related
coingeek.com

Kentucky probes electricity discounts to block reward miners

Kentucky has become one of the leading destinations for block reward miners in the U.S., but the state is now reconsidering its electricity rates which have been its key attraction. The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has reportedly opened a probe into discounts offered to two BTC miners, even as local environmental groups call for the discounts to be canceled.
KENTUCKY STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Revenue Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANA – In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly approved two Automatic Taxpayer Refunds (ATRs). Under Indiana law, the $200 ATR eligibility requirements differ from the $125 ATR issued earlier this year. Hoosier not eligible for the $125 ATR may be eligible for the $200 ATR if they receive Social...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

New sales tax could raise utility bills for some Kentucky property owners

A new sales tax bill going into effect on January 1st has some people in the Bluegrass State worried about this will impact their wallets. Beginning in 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 will become law. It changes how many different services are taxed across the Commonwealth, including residential utility services to any place other than your primary residence.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY

Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act

A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now

ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky

SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
SACRAMENTO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy