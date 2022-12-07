Read full article on original website
Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates
It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again
California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1
A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
UC Strike Affecting Students Finals, Semester Grades
The ongoing University of California strike of 36,000 academic student employees (such as teaching assistants) and graduate student researchers continued on Thursday, with the strike now directly affecting students’ finals and their grades for the semester. The strike began nearly a month ago on November 14th. Months of negotiations...
Pitching Projects for Budget Funding
Part of the California budget process, certainly when the State’s General Fund enjoys a surplus of revenues, is for legislators and interested parties to pursue funding for a specific project in California. For example, proponents may desire funding for a project such as green space, or a community recreational center. The other type of project is one pursued by a legislator or group of legislators (e.g., those representing a local area of the state that is pursuing state funding for a regional project, such as a transportation corridor).
What Are the Joint Recesses in the Second Year of Session?
The Joint Rules of the California State Senate and Assembly contain more than sixty provisions, including Joint Rule 51, which deals with the legislative calendar. Subdivision (b) of Joint Rule 51 deals with the second, or even-numbered, year of the Legislature’s 2-year legislative session. Joint Rule 51(b) requires the two houses of the Legislature to observe three recesses during the second year (i.e., the even year) of the regular session. Those recesses are the following:
What Are the Department of Finance’s Required Reports to the Legislature?
California Government Code Section 13308 requires five reports to the Legislature that must be submitted by the Director of the Governor’s Department of Finance (DOF). The state Constitution only requires the Governor to submit his or her budget within the first 10 days of each calendar year pursuant to Article IV, Section 12.
