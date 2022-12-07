ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

Lutcher wins Div. II (Non-Select) Championship

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Lutcher won the Div. II Non-Select Championship over North DeSoto on Saturday, Dec. 10., giving the Bulldogs their first state title since 2016. Lutcher came away with the 28-25 win. Lutcher quarterback D’Wayne Winfield finished 20-of-32 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also led...
LUTCHER, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Heartbreak in the Big Easy

As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
RUSTON, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night

Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
fox8live.com

Suspect in paralyzed UNO student’s shooting to be tried as adult

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid rising public pressure, Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams moved to try the suspect accused of shooting and paralyzing a UNO student as an adult. Cruz Matute, 16, is suspected of shooting Noah Hansard, 24, during an August armed robbery in Lake Terrace, leaving Hansard paralyzed...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA

