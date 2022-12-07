Read full article on original website
Lutcher wins Div. II (Non-Select) Championship
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Lutcher won the Div. II Non-Select Championship over North DeSoto on Saturday, Dec. 10., giving the Bulldogs their first state title since 2016. Lutcher came away with the 28-25 win. Lutcher quarterback D’Wayne Winfield finished 20-of-32 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also led...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
theadvocate.com
An LSU backup linebacker entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career
LSU backup linebacker Kolbe Fields entered the transfer portal Thursday for the second time in his career. Fields, a New Orleans native who went to Archbishop Rummel, transferred to LSU last year after signing with South Carolina out of high school. He has three more years of eligibility. As a...
theadvocate.com
More than meets the eye? That's the finals story for Lutcher, North DeSoto in Division II
Lutcher is a tradition-rich south Louisiana football program seeking its ninth state title. It is the first title game for North DeSoto, a school located less than 10 miles from Shreveport. The Bulldogs consider the Caesars Superdome to be a second home because they have won six titles there. North...
brproud.com
Five numbers deliver $50,000 after winning Pick 5 ticket sold in Assumption Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone woke up $50,000 richer this week. A Pick 5 drawing took place on Tuesday, December 6, and the winning numbers were 3,2,5,4 and 7. A winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Shop N Save located at 124 Highway 70 Spur in Plattenville.
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas
While it’s unclear how the tribe may spend the $5 million, a 2020 report by the bureau highlighted several climate-related concerns and proposed projects at the Chitimacha reservation
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
wbrz.com
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
brproud.com
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School Board Awards and Recognition Night
Congratulations to all that were recognized at the December Lafourche Parish School District’s Awards and Recognition Night! There were many staff, faculty, and students recognized this month for amazing accomplishments! Here is a gallery of the awards and recognition night:
fox8live.com
Suspect in paralyzed UNO student’s shooting to be tried as adult
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid rising public pressure, Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams moved to try the suspect accused of shooting and paralyzing a UNO student as an adult. Cruz Matute, 16, is suspected of shooting Noah Hansard, 24, during an August armed robbery in Lake Terrace, leaving Hansard paralyzed...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Napoleonville (Napoleonville, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Napoleonville. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies and Ascension Parish deputies arrived at a nearby hospital to conduct an investigation into an injury accident that happened in Ascension Parish.
Double homicide on Elysian Fields in mid-afternoon
The New Orleans Police Department says two people, a man and a woman, were shot dead this afternoon in Gentilly. The homicide happened at Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. around 4:30 p.m.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
