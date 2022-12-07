Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate
The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
neusenews.com
Evans & Associates and Partner Agency Supports LCC Scholarship Program
Evans & Associates of Kinston and Lititz Mutual Insurance Company of Pennsylvania have partnered to together to present a matching donation to the Lenoir Community College Foundation in support of student scholarships. The agency partners are focused on positive impact to communities which they serve in areas of poverty reduction,...
North Carolina business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — After meeting with the FBI and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for the weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, […]
Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
WITN
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
WITN
‘This means so much’: Eastern Carolina middle school gets funding for musical instruments
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, with the help of several faculty members, students at an Eastern Carolina middle school got a surprise that could be life-changing. A special gift came from the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, which is a national organization supporting music education in schools. “This means...
publicradioeast.org
Lab-grown meat manufacturer opening first U.S. facility in North Carolina
A company that makes lab-grown meat products is establishing it’s first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson. Believer Meats said they will invest $123 million in the facility, which is expected to create up to 100 new jobs. “We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said Governor...
Hug a Hero: Dolls provided for service families
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A company is giving out dolls to families that have a loved one deployed. Hug a Hero is giving away over 500 dolls this holiday season. Elissa Faith Dyal, who works for Dyal Studios, which is helping make this possible, said dolls such as these helped her when she was growing […]
Backyard flock in Onslow County tests positive for HPAI
RALEIGH — A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was
thewashingtondailynews.com
High Five: Pam Pack senior reflects on award, looks forward to spring
Washington native Reid Apple started playing soccer and baseball in the city youth leagues when he was five years old and has continued through his senior year at Washington High School. He’s a National Honor Society member and the Eastern Plains Conference coaches chose him as the league’s Player of the Year, a rare honor for a defenseman.
New Bern holds on to beat Grimsley for 4-A title; parade scheduled for Tuesday
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School football is back on top. The Bears won the Class 4-A state title for the fourth time after pulling away for a 40-28 win over Grimsley Friday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. New Bern (16-0) was in its seventh state title game in the modern […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Noon Rotary Dec. 5, 2022
The Washington Noon Rotary Club remains a key component in the annual Toys For Tots campaign. This past week Noon Rotarians collected more than 100 Toys for Tots boxes and delivered them to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where toys will be distributed tomorrow to nearly 300 less fortunate families in Beaufort, Washington and Hyde Counties. Pictured left to right are Noon Rotarians John Tate, Phil Holloman, Brian Fuller, Spencer Stanley and Bob Douglas.
neusenews.com
Jones County Emergency Services Director Timmy Pike Unexpectedly Passes Away
According to the Jones County Emergency Services Facebook Page on Friday:. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are with his wife Ann, Daughters- Jessica and Bethany. As well as our office and the...
WITN
Beaufort County students introduced to STEM careers & more
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County students are learning more about careers in STEM fields. STEM means science, technology, engineering, and math. Beaufort County Community College hosted around 200 students Thursday to talk about everything from nursing jobs to firefighting. They had a chance to learn what a day is like for STEM jobs and get information about how to land one someday.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Greenville’s ‘Flip the Switch’ contest is underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the spirit of Holidays, the City of Greenville’s Flip the Switch business holiday lights contest is underway. Businesses are encouraged to light up their businesses with their best decorations. Participants can submit one entry. The deadline is Dec. 14, and voting is set to begin on Dec. 16. Photo entries […]
neusenews.com
Letter to the Editor: Call for awareness of violence in our hospitals
As a nurse leader at our local hospital, I feel compelled to call your and your readers' attention to the unacceptable volume of violence toward nurses and other healthcare workers. Patient violence toward healthcare workers, also known as Type 2 Workplace Violence, is increasingly prevalent in the healthcare setting, especially in Emergency Departments.
Raleigh, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 7, 8 & 9
Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern. Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December...
NC trooper praised after family credits him with saving baby's life
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper is being called a hero for saving a 9-week-old baby's life. Derrick Stroud said he drove nearly 100 miles per hour to take his 9-week old daughter, Amelia, from their home in Kinston to ECU health in Greenville. Stroud says...
