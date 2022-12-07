ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

neusenews.com

City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate

The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Evans & Associates and Partner Agency Supports LCC Scholarship Program

Evans & Associates of Kinston and Lititz Mutual Insurance Company of Pennsylvania have partnered to together to present a matching donation to the Lenoir Community College Foundation in support of student scholarships. The agency partners are focused on positive impact to communities which they serve in areas of poverty reduction,...
KINSTON, NC
CBS 17

Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Live Windows Event in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
NEW BERN, NC
publicradioeast.org

Lab-grown meat manufacturer opening first U.S. facility in North Carolina

A company that makes lab-grown meat products is establishing it’s first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson. Believer Meats said they will invest $123 million in the facility, which is expected to create up to 100 new jobs. “We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said Governor...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hug a Hero: Dolls provided for service families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A company is giving out dolls to families that have a loved one deployed. Hug a Hero is giving away over 500 dolls this holiday season. Elissa Faith Dyal, who works for Dyal Studios, which is helping make this possible, said dolls such as these helped her when she was growing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

High Five: Pam Pack senior reflects on award, looks forward to spring

Washington native Reid Apple started playing soccer and baseball in the city youth leagues when he was five years old and has continued through his senior year at Washington High School. He’s a National Honor Society member and the Eastern Plains Conference coaches chose him as the league’s Player of the Year, a rare honor for a defenseman.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Noon Rotary Dec. 5, 2022

The Washington Noon Rotary Club remains a key component in the annual Toys For Tots campaign. This past week Noon Rotarians collected more than 100 Toys for Tots boxes and delivered them to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where toys will be distributed tomorrow to nearly 300 less fortunate families in Beaufort, Washington and Hyde Counties. Pictured left to right are Noon Rotarians John Tate, Phil Holloman, Brian Fuller, Spencer Stanley and Bob Douglas.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County students introduced to STEM careers & more

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County students are learning more about careers in STEM fields. STEM means science, technology, engineering, and math. Beaufort County Community College hosted around 200 students Thursday to talk about everything from nursing jobs to firefighting. They had a chance to learn what a day is like for STEM jobs and get information about how to land one someday.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville’s ‘Flip the Switch’ contest is underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the spirit of Holidays, the City of Greenville’s Flip the Switch business holiday lights contest is underway. Businesses are encouraged to light up their businesses with their best decorations. Participants can submit one entry. The deadline is Dec. 14, and voting is set to begin on Dec. 16. Photo entries […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Letter to the Editor: Call for awareness of violence in our hospitals

As a nurse leader at our local hospital, I feel compelled to call your and your readers' attention to the unacceptable volume of violence toward nurses and other healthcare workers. Patient violence toward healthcare workers, also known as Type 2 Workplace Violence, is increasingly prevalent in the healthcare setting, especially in Emergency Departments.
KINSTON, NC
High School Football PRO

Raleigh, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mount Airy High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on December 10, 2022, 12:00:00.
TARBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 7, 8 & 9

Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern. Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

