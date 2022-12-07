Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Tracing The Origins Of Criminality: The Virtuous Role Of Blockchain
Even though most of us are aware that the amount of data being produced is growing, the rate at which data were being produced in 2019 will likely come as a shock. It has been speculated that 90% of any and all data ever created on Earth has appeared in the past 2 years and that over the next two years, ten times as much data will have been created as there is today. In the same time frame, we may well see 100 times the existing volume of data.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended
On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
CoinTelegraph
Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market
The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
CoinTelegraph
Mintlayer token launch scheduled for March 21, 2023
Mintlayer will release ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. San Marino, Dec. 9, 2022 — Mintlayer — a layer-2 solution that unlocks decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts, atomic swap, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and apps for Bitcoin — has officially announced its token launch event. The date for the launch is March 21, 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
CoinTelegraph
ZOGI token launches on Cronos, BNB Chain and Ethereum with revolutionary wrapper
Dubai, Dec. 9 — Zogi Labs, a pioneering crypto company and gaming studio famously known for the BEZOGE token and the up-and-coming crypto-based MMORPG The Legends of Bezogia, launched its new new ZOGI token on Cronos, BNB Chain and Ethereum on Dec. 9. The ZOGI token is a wrapped version of the primary BEZOGE token optimized for the Zogi Labs decentralized ecosystem. From day one of launch, ZOGI will be available on Cronos, BNB Chain and Ethereum, rapidly boosting the exposure of the token, which can now be wrapped and moved between chains instantly, with very low gas fees using the upcoming Zogi Bridge.
CoinTelegraph
Dimitra awarded World Web3 & Blockchain Entrepreneurship Award
Web3 & Blockchain World and the Blockchain Research Institute have selected Dimitra as their industry solution entrepreneurship award winner. December 8th, 20222, Belize City, Belize — Dimitra Incorporated, a blockchain-based agriculture technology (AgTech) platform that provides real utility to farmers all over the world, is the winner of the Web3 & Blockchain World’s 2022 Web3 & Transformation Award for blockchain entrepreneurship in the industry solutions subcategory!
CoinTelegraph
Goldman Sachs buying crypto firms, FTX news, 3AC and Celsius updates: Hodler’s Digest Dec. 4-10
7 class action lawsuits have been filed against SBF so far, records show. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been named in seven class action lawsuits filed since the fall of his crypto empire. These lawsuits, however, are separate from the numerous probes and investigations examining the crypto exchange and its founder, including a reported market manipulation probe by federal prosecutors. Another headline shows the United States House of Representatives has called on SBF to speak at a hearing on Dec. 13. Amid investigations by lawmakers and a flurry of civil litigation, SBF hired former federal prosecutor Mark Cohen to act as his defense attorney. A team of financial forensic investigators was also hired by FTX’s new management to track down the billions of dollars worth of missing customer crypto.
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Is Goldman Sachs the ultimate crypto contrarian?
One of the oldest pieces of contrarian investment wisdom is to buy when there is blood in the streets. If it were that easy, crypto investors would be euphoric at all the buy opportunities right now. If you’re rattled by the bear market, which has been especially brutal even by crypto standards, don’t beat yourself up over it. Cryptocurrency is still an unproven asset class that operates in the shadow of regulators. I don’t blame you for not buying an asset class that’s down over 70% this year.
CoinTelegraph
Cryptocurrency market is 'most mature' in these 2 countries, new Huobi report reveals
Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto are only used by 13.7% of Americans, but they generate more exchange volume than anyone else. The latest data compiled by exchange Huobi confirms that in 2022, the United States is the most “mature” cryptocurrency market. U.S., Vietnam lead the way on crypto. Despite...
notebookcheck.net
Tim Draper: Bitcoin will hit US$250,000 by mid-2023
Although he already predicted in 2018 that Bitcoin would hit the US$250,000 threshold in less than four years, venture capitalist Tim Draper is back with another similar prediction. This time, he claims that the quarter million barrier will be left behind by mid-2023 while many altcoins will fade away. More...
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
CoinTelegraph
What are crypto payment gateways and how do they work?
The parallel development of payment processors for digital currencies is taking place along with the implementation of blockchain technology in various industries like healthcare, academics, supply chain and among others. Businesses willing to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method rather than fiat currencies rely upon crypto payment gateways to operate.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
makeuseof.com
3 Crypto Exchanges Where You Can Buy Dogecoin
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dogecoin (DOGE) has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the crypto space. The project started as a joke, but is now more popular than ever and is in high demand among crypto enthusiasts and potential investors. With that in mind, here are three of the most popular exchanges where you can buy Dogecoin.
Advertising in the Spotlight as UK Crypto Regulation Takes Shape
After months of debate, the U.K.’s crypto regulatory framework is taking shape. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), the U.K.’s House of Commons debated the Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMB) which received cross-party support and will now go to the House of Lords for consideration. Overall, the government got...
