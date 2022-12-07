ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

KQED

'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 inmates, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons

California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again

California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates

It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America, the Globe reported November 28th. “In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?”
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding

Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?

Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1

A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE

