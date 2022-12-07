Read full article on original website
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Humanity has become ‘weapon of mass extinction’, UN head tells Cop15 launch
Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction and governments must end the “orgy of destruction”, the UN secretary general, António Guterres, has said at the beginning of the biodiversity Cop15. “We are out of harmony with nature. In fact, we are playing an entirely different song....
After year of climate disasters, world off-track to curb warming
Catastrophic floods, crop-wilting droughts and record heatwaves this year have shown that climate change warnings are increasingly becoming reality and this is "just the beginning", experts say, as international efforts to cut planet-heating emissions founder. Record heatwaves damaged crops from China to Europe, while drought has brought millions to the point of starvation in the Horn of Africa.
Britain approves first new coal mine in decades despite climate targets
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain approved its first new deep coal mine in decades on Wednesday to produce the high-polluting fuel for use in steelmaking, a decision which drew criticism from opponents who say it will hinder climate targets.
Tree Hugger
Burning Trees for Energy Is Catastrophic for Biodiversity, Scientists Say
The United Kingdom imports over five million metric tons of wood pellets from the U.S., Canada, and Estonia only to burn them in the giant Drax power plant, converting them into electric power and carbon dioxide. It is considered carbon neutral because the trees soaked up carbon when they grew, and the trees that replace them will soak it all up again. This has always been controversial.
Lebanon-Express
Oregon State prof warns of climate horror
Bill Ripple has seen climate horror. The Oregon State University forestry school professor was undoubtedly among thousands who drove over to the state’s coast in June 2021 soon after the heat dome. All-time heat records were smashed with a high of 118 while hot air stagnated over the Pacific...
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
The world's 8 billionth person was just born, UN projection shows — the first time the global population has been so big
The living population is bigger than it has ever been, but it is not a cause for concern, UN officials said.
20 Fast-Growing Megacities Facing Ecological Catastrophe
Contaminated water, poor waste management, unregulated industrial pollution, uncontrolled urban sprawl, severe traffic congestion, degraded natural habitats, floods, droughts, and toxic air. These are all common ecological threats among the world’s largest and fastest growing urban areas. But some cities are better equipped to deal with these threats than others. There are currently 33 megacities […]
The great dying: A new study may have revealed the reason behind world's largest mass extinction
According to a new study by Lancaster University, the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history may have been brought on by methane releases produced by volcanic activity burning buried fossil fuel stores. Massive amounts of high-temperature methane produced by intense volcanic activity may also have contributed to the warming,...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: drone attacks smash Odesa power network
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
BBC
Biodiversity: 'Magical marine species' pushed toward extinction
A "sea cow" that evoked tales of mermaids is being driven to the edge of extinction, conservation experts warn. According to an update of the official extinction list, the dugong is almost wiped out in some parts of the world. Scientists have also sounded alarm over the loss of other...
New abnormal: Climate disaster damage 'down' to $268 billion
This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over.Yet this wasn’t climate change at its worst.With all that death and destruction in 2022, climate-related disaster damages are down from 2021, according to insurance and catastrophe giant Swiss Re. That’s the state of climate change in the 2020s that $268 billion in global disaster costs is a 12% drop from the previous year, where damage passed $300 billion.The number of U.S....
Is China ready to lead on protecting nature? At the upcoming UN biodiversity conference, it will preside and set the tone
As the world parses what was achieved at the U.N. climate change conference in Egypt, negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species. Starting on Dec. 7, 2022, 196 nations that have ratified the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will hold their 15th Conference of the Parties, or COP15. The convention, which was adopted at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, is designed to promote sustainable development by protecting biodiversity – the variety of life on Earth, from genes up to entire ecosystems. Today, experts widely agree that biodiversity is...
UK condemned by its own climate advisers for greenlighting first new coal mine in three decades
The UK government has greenlit a controversial plan to open the country's first new coal mine in three decades, a year after the nation tried to convince the world to ditch coal at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.
Britain's foreign minister: Ukraine peace talks can't be used as cover for Russian rearmament
LONDON (Reuters) - Any peace talks in Ukraine cannot be a fig-leaf for Russian rearmament, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Sunday, adding that he had not seen any signs that Moscow would enter into negotiations in good faith.
Smoke billows from erupting Lascar volcano in Chile
Chile's erupting Lascar volcano is sending plumes of smoke and ash into the sky, reaching nearly as far as 6,000 metres above its crater. This footage shows the plumes billowing from the mouth of the volcano in the northern part of the country. It has led authorities to issue a yellow alert, but as of Sunday morning (11 December), there had been no damage to property. Lascar last erupted in 1993, and since then only minor volcanic activity has been witnessed. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stunning lava show recreates volcanic eruption in IcelandMount Semeru volcano eruption spews ash 50,000ft into Indonesian skyLava continues to ooze from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano after spectacular eruption
The first World Cup in the Middle East highlights the region's vulnerability to climate change
The first World Cup to be held in the Middle East is highlighting the region’s intense vulnerability to climate change, as the host nation Qatar is in the midst of a strong heat wave that new research shows was made more likely by climate change. Daily average temperature ranged...
How much would a public sector pay rise really cost the UK government?
The Treasury’s sums don’t add up, says the Institute of Fiscal Studies
