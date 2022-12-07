Read full article on original website
Winter storm inches closer to Pennsylvania
Winter storm bears down on Pennsylvania, expected to cause travel problems
A winter storm will bring snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to south-central Pennsylvania. The storm will start out as sleet and freezing rain. But by around midday on Thursday, it will switch over to a snow, rain mix. By later in the evening, the precipitation could switch over to all rain, which could be heavy.
Open enrollment deadline approaching for Pennie health insurance marketplace
An open enrollment deadline for Pennie – Pennsylvania's official online health insurance marketplace – is approaching. Thursday, Dec. 15, is the last day to select coverage that will begin New Year's Day. You can also enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 for coverage that will begin Feb....
