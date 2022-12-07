ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter storm inches closer to Pennsylvania

Thursday has been upgraded to an Alert Day across the Susquehanna Valley for snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. A winter storm is expected to arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and last throughout the day. The system starts as sleet and freezing rain, but by around midday...
