‘RHOM’ Season 5 Cast Divides After Shocking, ‘Intense’ OG on OG Brawl, Kiki Barth Dishes [Exclusive]

By Gina Ragusa
 3 days ago

Kiki Barth’s jaw was on the ground toward the end of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5. She revealed that a shocking RHOM Season 5 original cast member fight split the group, sending shockwaves for the remainder of the season.

She teased that the cast trips, which Dr. Nicole Martin said will be explosive, are going to be wild. “Cast trips are the most fun but the craziest,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I feel like one of those cast trips, the whole dynamic of the cast changed to the point where the group split in two.”

‘RHOM’ Season 5 trailer teases OG messiness

Barth would not reveal which OGs fought but said sides were chosen. “Two OGs got into it and that caused the whole group to split in two,” she dished. “It’s like it made two different groups with one on this side and the other one on that side.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Df4Gz_0jaCt1xZ00
Kiki Barth | Peacock

“It’s literally like two different groups,” she continued. “So you’ll have to watch and see but it’s intense. It was very intense and I have never seen anything like it before. These women are crazy! Including myself,” she deadpanned.

Marysol Patton also confirmed the OG fight split the group. “There’s a big OG breakup at the end of the season. It was really disappointing and shocking,” she told ET .

The ‘RHOM’ newbie cast are not the ones being ‘extra’

Barth also responded to Patton’s comments to ET that the newbies get a little “extra” this season. “Well, you know what? I feel like the OGs, they have been very extra,” Barth said. “And they need to move over this time, and it’s our turn. Like we are making our mark. They’ve been around, and we love them.”

“I love Marysol. She’s actually a personal favorite, and she’s one of my closest friends,” Barth added. “But at the end of the day, we are here and we are not scared. We have to speak up. And that’s what you’re going to get to see. But at the end of the day, we all are friends. We get at it and we become friends and we fight again. It is what it is.”

Kiki was here for the fun on ‘RHOM’ Season 5

RHOM viewers only got a small taste of Barth’s hilarious one-liners last season. She returned again this season to bring the fun and try to lighten the mood when the RHOM Season 5 atmosphere got too intense.

“I was just here for the fun!” she exclaimed. “But if you say something bad about me, I will say something to you. But I’m just there for the alcohol … showing my boobs. Just to have fun. I mean, I have a stressful life already. I just want to hang out with my girlfriends and have a good time. But these women are crazy . You can never have the best time. It really gets intense.”

“Listen, from the beginning of filming, it gets crazy all the way to the end,” she said. “Like you’re going to be like, ‘Did this happen?’ It’s that type of environment. But I’m glad it all went down. It’s going to be an amazing season.”

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 begins streaming on Peacock on Dec. 8.

RELATED: ‘RHOM’: Dr. Nicole Teases Season 5 Cast Trip Was ‘More Explosive’ Than the Hamptons [Exclusive]

