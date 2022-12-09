Sunny and chilly Friday; light rain, wintry mix possible Sunday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says there will be clear skies and cold temperatures overnight, with lows near 30 degrees. Friday will be sunny again, but chilly with highs in the low-40s.

NEXT: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool as well. On Sunday, it currently looks cloudy, with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in the afternoon and continuing into Sunday night. It currently looks like a nuisance system rather than a big storm with northern areas possibly seeing an inch or two of slushy snow with southern areas seeing a slushy coating up to an inch.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold. Low of 31.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 42.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly with the chance of rain and a light wintry mix developing in the afternoon and into the night. High of 39.

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to sunshine in the afternoon. High of 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 39.