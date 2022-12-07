ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 1

cantuc
7d ago

ain't right in his evil head to run him over AGAIN that's like so sad malicious man should no longer be able to drive attempted murder charges should be filed

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Man found dangling from high-rise window in Boston to face charges

A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest 14-Year-Old Male Armed with Loaded Handgun in Roxbury

At about 4:28 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 14-year-old male from Roxbury in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Harrishof Street in Roxbury. The officers had stopped the juvenile as part of a firearm investigation when they recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun from the suspect’s waistband. The firearm was equipped with a laser sight and loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police officer struck by suspect fleeing drug arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was hit by a suspect’s car during an escape attempt. The incident happened at the intersection of Beach Street and Harrison Avenue as police were investigating a drug crime. The suspect was arrested and facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy

Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WCVB

Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Drugs packaged to look like candy seized in Salem

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVSALEM - A major drug bust in Salem sees a haul of black-market THC edibles taken off the street. Police say the products are marketed towards kids. "Look here, you see multiple different types of Skittles that literally say Skittles on them," said Lt. Kristian Hanson, pointing to packaged drugs on a table at the Salem Police Station, "You have packaging for Starbud opposed to Starburst." Salem police say Michael Bradley was essentially operating a dispensary out of his apartment. Neighbors first made the call to the police when they noticed the potential operation. Investigators eventually...
SALEM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man previously convicted of killing relative granted parole with certain conditions

A Massachusetts man, who was previously convicted of killing a relative, has been granted parole with certain conditions. According to the Parole Board, on September 27, 2002, a then 23-year-old John Fernandes was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand Jury for first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Larry Monteiro in Brockton. After a trial, on May 18, 2005, a mistrial was declared when the jury reported a deadlock. After a retrial, on November 25, 2005, the jury found Fernandes guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Silver Alert issued for missing Massachusetts couple from Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. — Webster police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing married couple from the Massachusetts town. Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, have not been seen at their residence since 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Melewskis are believed to be in a gray 2001 Lincoln Continental...
WEBSTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy