Read full article on original website
cantuc
7d ago
ain't right in his evil head to run him over AGAIN that's like so sad malicious man should no longer be able to drive attempted murder charges should be filed
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
WCVB
Suspect found dangling from high-rise window in Boston held pending dangerousness hearing
BOSTON — A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, was arraigned on a charge of assault...
WCVB
Parent threatened to harm Concord Public Schools superintendent, police say
CONCORD, Mass. — A Concord resident has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Massachusetts town's public schools district, according to police. In an email obtained by WCVB NewsCenter 5, Concord police Chief Joseph O'Connor did not...
WMTW
Man found dangling from high-rise window in Boston to face charges
A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
WCVB
Mother of 4 found dead in Stoughton outbuilding suffered 'significant injuries,' District Attorney says
The investigation into the death of a mother of four continued Wednesday, one day after her body was found in an outbuilding behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the body of Amber Buckner, 40, was found at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at 743 Park St., which is near 5th Street.
bpdnews.com
BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest 14-Year-Old Male Armed with Loaded Handgun in Roxbury
At about 4:28 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 14-year-old male from Roxbury in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Harrishof Street in Roxbury. The officers had stopped the juvenile as part of a firearm investigation when they recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun from the suspect’s waistband. The firearm was equipped with a laser sight and loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.
Man Apprehended For Stabbing 3 Women During Attack At Medford Home: Police
Three woman are recovering and one man is in police custody following a triple stabbing at a Medford home this week, authorities said.Police responded to a report of an attack inside a home at 22 Doane Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, Medford Police report. A caller told police that …
whdh.com
Boston police officer struck by suspect fleeing drug arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was hit by a suspect’s car during an escape attempt. The incident happened at the intersection of Beach Street and Harrison Avenue as police were investigating a drug crime. The suspect was arrested and facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon...
WCVB
3 women stabbed in Medford attack, suspect arrested after fleeing city, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man is facing charges after three women were stabbed during an attack outside a home in Medford, Massachusetts. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the attack Monday night at 22 Doane Road. “He came to the door with a knife,”...
WCVB
Delivery driver stabbed, attacked while working in truck outside Boston gas station
BOSTON — A delivery driver told police he was finishing his last stop for the day when a suspect attacked him in the back of his truck outside a Boston gas station on Tuesday. According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was working in the...
WCVB
Teenager identified as victim in single-car overnight crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenager has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Stoughton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said it appears the vehicle went off the road and bit the guardrail on Sumner Street near the intersection with...
Boston police looking for suspect in assault that left victim needing brain surgery
After a November assault left a victim requiring brain surgery, the Boston police are looking for the public’s help identifying the alleged assailant. On Nov. 5 at 1:49 a.m., police arrived at 279 Tremont St. to find a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy
Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
Boston Man Convicted With 'Breaking Bad' Quality Meth Gets Nearly 10 Years: Feds
A 33-year-old Boston man who police arrested with pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamines in a hotel room was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars, federal authorities said. Daniel Lennon pleaded guilty over the summer to one count of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetam…
WCVB
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Drugs packaged to look like candy seized in Salem
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVSALEM - A major drug bust in Salem sees a haul of black-market THC edibles taken off the street. Police say the products are marketed towards kids. "Look here, you see multiple different types of Skittles that literally say Skittles on them," said Lt. Kristian Hanson, pointing to packaged drugs on a table at the Salem Police Station, "You have packaging for Starbud opposed to Starburst." Salem police say Michael Bradley was essentially operating a dispensary out of his apartment. Neighbors first made the call to the police when they noticed the potential operation. Investigators eventually...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man previously convicted of killing relative granted parole with certain conditions
A Massachusetts man, who was previously convicted of killing a relative, has been granted parole with certain conditions. According to the Parole Board, on September 27, 2002, a then 23-year-old John Fernandes was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand Jury for first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Larry Monteiro in Brockton. After a trial, on May 18, 2005, a mistrial was declared when the jury reported a deadlock. After a retrial, on November 25, 2005, the jury found Fernandes guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
WCVB
Silver Alert issued for missing Massachusetts couple from Webster
WEBSTER, Mass. — Webster police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing married couple from the Massachusetts town. Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, have not been seen at their residence since 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Melewskis are believed to be in a gray 2001 Lincoln Continental...
Comments / 1