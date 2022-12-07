ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Severe Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)

 3 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Savannah on Tuesday night.

The accident happened on Interstate 516NB at Augusta Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Police stated that the collision involved a motorcycle.

Serious injuries were reported in the crash by deputies.

The number of people injured and the extent of the injuries have not been provided.

The identities of those injured have not been disclosed.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol were a factor involved is yet to be found by the investigators.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

There are no other details available at this time.

I-516 was shut down while the crash was being cleared and was reopened shortly after.

December 7, 2022

Source: WJCL

