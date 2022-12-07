Maud ISD gets in the game with Vanta league

What may soon be the next big thing has already taken foot at Maud ISD. The Cardinals are now competing in Esports.

Director of Esports at Maud ISD, Braden Brown says, “I have been following the slow growth of esports in Texas high schools for a few years.”

“There aren’t too many schools in our direct area that participate in Esports,” said Brown. “Reports show about 700 Texas High Schools have an official Esports program at this point.”

“However, I know it is growing and once it gets going Esports is going to really take off in Texas schools,” Brown explained. “I didn’t want Maud to get behind the curve.”

“You can either be a pioneer and help pave the way or you can be stuck playing catch-up,” said Brown. “I brought up the idea of an Esports program to Maud ISD Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Chris Bradshaw, and during our first talk we just chit-chatted about the basics and he told me to get some concrete ideas together.”

“ I did more research, and came up with an outline of how to start the program, maintain the program, and what benefits it could bring and Dr. Bradshaw liked what he heard,” said Brown. “The administration at our high school got together and decided to add a class to the curriculum, Gaming Concepts, to tie into the Esports component.”

“Studies show that the majority of our students are playing games at home, on their phones, on the go, a lot of people regardless of age, game,” said Brown. “So why not add that to the schools?”

“Just like any other sport, Esports help students grow in teamwork, critical thinking, communication, and character,” said Brown. “The coolest thing is that collegiately and professionally, Esports is booming.”

“Many colleges around the country are getting serious about their Esports programs and it’s estimated that $16 million worth of scholarships will go out to Esports athletes this year,” explained Brown. “Esports, in the professional realm, is a billion dollar industry and jobs growth is projected to be over 20% per year for the next ten years.”

“As a teacher, this is what I am excited about, the potential to help my current students,” said Brown. “If I can help set them up for success at the collegiate or professional level in an area that they love then I have done my job.”

Brown says that Esports will soon be recognized and sanctioned by UIL.

“UIL hasn’t sanctioned Esports as an official UIL sport up to this point,” said Brown. “UIL does partner with a company and league called Vanta.”

“In this league, we have teams for two different games, Apex Legends, and Fortnite,” explained Brown.

Game days look much different in Esports than traditional athletics.

“For game day we grab our controllers and boot up our machines in the Esports lab here at Maud ISD and play against other teams remotely,” said Brown. “That is one of the biggest differences between Esports and traditional sports is that we are able to play all of our games here at Maud and do not have to travel, which is a good thing because we have played teams from all over Texas, from Houston to Marfa!”

“We also have opportunities to play at tournaments in person,” said Brown. “Saturday, December 4, we had a team of three travel to the Belong Gaming Arena in Grapevine, TX to participate in a Rocket League tournament.”

“If we end up doing well enough in the playoffs, we also have the opportunity to play for a state championship at the Esposure Gaming Arena in Duncanville, TX on December 18.”

The Cardinal Esports team saw great success in their inaugural season.

“We ended the regular season in Apex Legends undefeated and have the number nine seed in the playoffs,” said Brown. “We played against teams from all over Texas.”

“The league isn’t split up into multiple sub conferences like you have with traditional high school sports,” said Brown. “It doesn’t matter if you are considered a 1A or 6A school, you are all playing the same competition.”

“There were 82 teams in our league competing for Apex Legends and Maud Esports was one of the top 16 to be invited to the playoffs,” Brown explained.