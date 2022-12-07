Read full article on original website
WTHR
Traffic stop of stolen vehicle lands Bloomington man in Sullivan County Jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. — A Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County after a traffic stop turned up drugs and revealed the vehicle he was driving was reported as stolen. Markeith Brown, 50, was traveling on State Road 54 near Sullivan when he was stopped by a Sullivan...
WTHI
Plea deal struck with one of the suspects in Chole Carroll murder investigation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are working to gather more information about a plea deal struck between the Vigo County prosecutor's office and one of the people accused of involvement in the murder of teenager Chloe Carroll. Cody Scherb was waived to adult court after he was arrested at...
Evansville man accused of murder makes first court appearance
(WEHT) - The man accused of murdering Gamia Stuart in Evansville earlier this week is being held without bond after appearing in front of a judge on Thursday.
Details of plea agreement for teen in Chloe Carroll case
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A teen charged as an adult in relation to the case surrounding the murder of another teen has agreed to a plea deal with the state. Cody Scherb, 18, Terre Haute, agreed to the deal Thursday, Dec. 8. As part of the agreement, Scherb will plead guilty to a charge […]
wamwamfm.com
Career Criminal From Evansville Sentenced to 12 Years
According to federal officials, a “career criminal” from Evansville has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for unlawful gun possession and meth trafficking. According to a Thursday announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
wuzr.com
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man for Auto Theft
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a single charge of auto theft. 18 year-old Payton Watts was arrested on the charge in a warrant filed earlier this month in Knox Superior Court One. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
wglc.net
Western IN boy arrested after leaving school, stealing rifle
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says an 11-year-old western Indiana student will face juvenile charges of pointing a firearm and theft after leaving school, stealing a rifle from a nearby home and pointing the weapon at police officers. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Wednesday that the boy was excused from class at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute to go to a restroom Tuesday afternoon but instead left the building, Plasse says school protection officers heard gunshots from around a wooded area and field and located the boy and detained him. He says the boy pointed the gun at officers but did not fire.
Local high school student in court on rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
WTHI
Police urge community to come forward in unsolved homicide of Lowell Badger
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the 10-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger. Police say the retired farmer was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday, December 7th, 8:00 p.m. and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th, 2012.
Two arrested after search warrant reveals 2,000 fentanyl pills
The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested two people on drug charges as a result of an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
Inmate found dead at Terre Haute penitentiary
An inmate was found dead at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Terre Haute this afternoon, officials said.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/7)
Jason Wagler, 47, of Loogootee, was arrested on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, OVWI Prior, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator. No bond was set. Austin Moore, 42, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of invasion of privacy. Bond was set at $10,000.
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
Warrick County deputy booked on rape charges
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Warrick County deputy was booked in Vanderburgh County on two rape charges Tuesday night. The Warrick County Sheriff’s office tells us the Evansville Police Department reached out and said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Deputy Jarred Vance Stuckey. According to an affidavit, Stuckey met with the victim […]
Evansville woman racks up 59 felony charges in fraud case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing dozens of charges after police accuse her of being involved in a fraud scheme. On September 15, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after discovering around 23 fraudulent checks had been drawn from their bank account. Police say these checks, which had been […]
WTHI
Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
