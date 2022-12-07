(OLNEY) The demolition work is now complete and Main Street in downtown Olney has been reopened as crews spent the past few days tearing down the former Olney Cleaners’ building. The long process is finally complete after several days of an initial title search to confirm ownership, then the lengthy process of evaluating the asbestos content, then eventually the asbestos removal, and the demolition work. So with Main Street now reopen to traffic in the area, the City of Olney thanks everyone for their patience in the matter.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO