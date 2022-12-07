Read full article on original website
All I-70 lanes open after lengthy semi fire cleanup
A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Terre Haute.
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
WTHR
Traffic stop of stolen vehicle lands Bloomington man in Sullivan County Jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. — A Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County after a traffic stop turned up drugs and revealed the vehicle he was driving was reported as stolen. Markeith Brown, 50, was traveling on State Road 54 near Sullivan when he was stopped by a Sullivan...
pioneerpages.net
Drive-able Light Displays
There are several light displays around the community that have fantastic lights out this year!. In Palestine, you can go to Leaverton Park and drive through their Christmas light display. The address to this light display is: N River Rd, Palestine, IL 62451. In Robinson, Senco has a light display...
wuzr.com
City of Vincennes Sets Out Paving Projects for 2023
The City of Vincennes has set out its paving priorities for the coming year, as it will use just under $365,000 in state funds for the work. With a required local match, the City plans to use over half a million dollars for paving projects in 2023. Some of the...
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
WTHI
Several Wabash Valley communities to receive extra cash to improve roads
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier roads will see improvements thanks to grants through the "Community Crossings" program. Across the Hoosier state, 229 cities, towns and communities will split a little more than $129 million in state matching funds. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation announced...
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
wuzr.com
Final Parts of Main Street Project Continue Working Into Place
The finishing touches continue for work on Main Street Phases Two and Three. The work stretches on Main from Kimmel Crossing to Clark Middle School. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone part of that Main Street project is open to drivers — but not all. At this time, Main Street Phase Three is not open to through traffic.
wuzr.com
VWU Projects Expected to Hit Stride in 2023
Vincennes Water Utilities officials expect a busy 2023 for a couple of high-profile water projects near Richard Bauer Drive. The projects include installation of a new water main connection, and construction of the City’s newest water tower. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie expects intensive work on the...
wuzr.com
Christmas Parade in Downtown Vincennes Expected to Draw Large Crowd Tonight
Around 15,000 people are expected in downtown Vincennes tonight for the annual Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights. The evening parade will run on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. Council members will trail the final entrant of the parade, which every year is Santa Claus. A major contributor to...
wuzr.com
Subdivision Approved for Sixth Street Commercial Area
The Knox County Area Plan Commission approved a subdivision for property in the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. The plan is to separate nearly 10-1/2 acres into one lot of 9-1/2 acres and one just under one acre. The separations are for possible future development on those lots. The request came from representatives of Schaad Brown Real Estate, for JMB Investments.
Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
freedom929.com
MAIN STREET NOW FULLY OPEN
(OLNEY) The demolition work is now complete and Main Street in downtown Olney has been reopened as crews spent the past few days tearing down the former Olney Cleaners’ building. The long process is finally complete after several days of an initial title search to confirm ownership, then the lengthy process of evaluating the asbestos content, then eventually the asbestos removal, and the demolition work. So with Main Street now reopen to traffic in the area, the City of Olney thanks everyone for their patience in the matter.
wuzr.com
UDWI Asks Members to Brace for Rising Energy Costs
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC says record high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe are having a significant impact on the cost of electricity and will affect UDWI members beginning in 2023. Starting with February billing, UDWI expects a 4% increase for the...
Two people taken to hospital after wreck in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash earlier Friday in Sullivan. According to Deputy Justin Copeland with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened at 5:41 P.M. at N U.S. 41 and State Road 154. Copeland says one car was headed north on […]
vincennespbs.org
Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes
More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
wuzr.com
Annual Christmas Parade of Lights Tomorrow Night in Downtown Vincennes
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The event’s timing is to square it with various other activities around Vincennes. Another activity planned tomorrow night is the annual...
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
