fox5atlanta.com
Family holds funeral for 12-year-old killed in shooting outside Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - One of the two children gunned down on 17th Street near Atlantic Station was laid to rest Saturday afternoon. The funeral for 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who died after a shooting three weeks ago, was held at 1 p.m. at The First Iconium Baptist Church on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured
STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating homicide in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they were investigating a homicide at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in northwest Atlanta. Police have not released the number of victims or suspects involved, but they did say it is still an active scene. Investigators are working on finding out...
Woman stabbed multiple times, throat slashed before 2 found dead in Atlanta house fire, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police say a woman found dead in a house fire that also killed her nephew was stabbed multiple times and her neck was slashed. The fire broke out at a home on Bolton Road the morning of Dec. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Protestors attack firefighters at site of controversial APD training facility, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters battling a dumpster fire at the site of the controversial Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County were attacked, police say. DeKalb County police say crews were called to a fire at the Key Road facility just after 10:30 a.m. When they got there, protestors began throwing objects at them.
Suspect who pulled gun on officers near Perimeter Mall identified as 23-year-old
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have officially arrested a man taken into custody after pulling a gun on officers near Perimeter Mall. Dunwoody police say they were called to the nearby Perimeter Center on Thursday afternoon where they were confronted by a man with a gun. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive
Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect wanted for killing teen during vigil in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said officers arrested a suspect for the murder of a 17-year-old at a candlelight vigil. Police said 23-year-old Kendell Torrence was charged with murder and booked into DeKalb County Jail. Police said they shot and killed another teenager and injured two others, including...
Couple injured in Atlanta home invasion robbery after woman finds strange man in garage
ATLANTA — A man was arrested in a home invasion robbery that left a man and a woman injured Monday night, Atlanta police said. Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road in northwest Atlanta. The homeowners told police that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Snyder, had entered their home and physically assaulted them.
Suspect arrested after kidnapping 86-year-old at Clayton County convenience store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping an elderly woman at a convenience store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers said Shirley Jenkins McCurry, 86, was sitting inside a car at the Lucky Food Mart on North...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died. Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon...
fox5atlanta.com
Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on at a Super...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police viewing security cameras in deadly 17th Street shooting
Atlantic Station, for the first time, is allowing the Atlanta Police Department to view all of its cameras. Police officials repeated the request to have access following a violent weekends on the private retailer’s property that led to the death of two children, 12 and 15.
fox5atlanta.com
Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in
Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
Running a red light ends with 2 behind bars, APD body camera shows
ATLANTA — Two men found themselves behind bars last month after being pulled over for running a red light. Officers patrolling Marietta St. and Peachtree St. saw the orange Dodge Charger speed through the light and pulled them over. When they were walking toward the car, officers began smelling...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man using wood to slam door of home under construction
ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video attempting to smash into someone's home. Police said the unidentified suspect could be behind multiple burglaries. The owner of the vacant home, which is under construction, told police it had been burglarized before. Police said at 2:40 p.m....
‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
Family, friends and community members wearing red, white and black sat at a solemn gathering Saturday as they faced a br...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Homeowners reportedly assaulted during home invasion in Buckhead
BUCKHEAD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a home invasion Monday in Buckhead. The Atlanta Police Department says around 7 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road NW. When they arrived, officers met with the homeowners, a male and a female, who stated a male intruder entered their home and physically assaulted them.
