Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured

STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating homicide in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they were investigating a homicide at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in northwest Atlanta. Police have not released the number of victims or suspects involved, but they did say it is still an active scene. Investigators are working on finding out...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Couple subdues burglar until police arrive

Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect wanted for killing teen during vigil in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said officers arrested a suspect for the murder of a 17-year-old at a candlelight vigil. Police said 23-year-old Kendell Torrence was charged with murder and booked into DeKalb County Jail. Police said they shot and killed another teenager and injured two others, including...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Couple injured in Atlanta home invasion robbery after woman finds strange man in garage

ATLANTA — A man was arrested in a home invasion robbery that left a man and a woman injured Monday night, Atlanta police said. Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road in northwest Atlanta. The homeowners told police that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Snyder, had entered their home and physically assaulted them.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died. Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in

Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows man using wood to slam door of home under construction

ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video attempting to smash into someone's home. Police said the unidentified suspect could be behind multiple burglaries. The owner of the vacant home, which is under construction, told police it had been burglarized before. Police said at 2:40 p.m....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

ATLANTA, GA

