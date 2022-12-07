ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bill restricting big cat ownership made famous by ‘Tiger King’ heads to Biden’s desk

The Big Cat Public Safety Act, a bill to restrict private ownership of big cats like tigers that was made famous by the “Tiger King” Netflix series, passed by unanimous consent in the Senate and will head to President Biden’s desk. Biden is expected to sign the bill, having released a statement of support for the […]
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she will leave Democratic Party

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced her intention to leave the Democratic Party, four years after being elected. But she emphasised that she will not sit with Republicans and said she would instead serve as an independent member in the chamber. The Democrats maintain control of the upper chamber with...
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Health workers to get recommended pay award, says department

Stormont's Department of Health says it will implement a pay award which was recommended by an independent pay review body earlier this year. Doctors and dentists will get a 4.5% uplift with other health service staff getting an additional £1,400 a year. That is a below-inflation increase for most...
BBC

Fauci: 'Low-life trolls harass my wife and kids'

America's top infectious disease expert, who became the face of the pandemic with his daily television updates, has spoken out against "low-life" trolls harassing his wife and children, figuring out where they live and their phone numbers. "I have good security protection, but I really think it's so cowardly to...
BBC

Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia

Ten months after she left the US to play basketball in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed in her home state of Texas. Griner was jailed for carrying cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February, and was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday. She was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

