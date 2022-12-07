ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win

Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
New York Post

Croatia stuns Brazil in 2022 World Cup in wild finish

Brazil was five minutes away from the 2022 World Cup semifinal on the strength of a beautiful goal by Neymar in extra time. Then, Croatia happened. The Croatians shocked Brazil on Friday, sending the 2022 World Cup favorite home in a thrilling penalty kick finish. The sides traded goals in extra time — Neymar executing a give-and-go to tie Pele’s record for Brazilian goals and Bruno Petkovic evening the score in the 115th minute. The Croatian side was picture perfect when it went to penalties, scoring on all four shots while goalie Dominik Livaković made a key stop on Brazil’s opening salvo....
The Spun

Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral

The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
CBS New York

Morocco fans flood NYC streets to celebrate World Cup win

NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on the Little Morocco restaurant in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe."We gotta change the name. It's gonna become Big Morocco now," restaurant owner Driss Lazhar said.Crowds took over Steinway Street to commemorate the momentous moment Morocco moved ahead to the World Cup semifinals. For Moroccan natives, this victory means...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Morocco seal historic win to knock out Ronaldo

Morocco made history and extended their dream World Cup 2022 journey as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals at the tournament. In the 42nd minute, Youssef En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after falling behind.Cristiano...

