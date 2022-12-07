NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on the Little Morocco restaurant in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe."We gotta change the name. It's gonna become Big Morocco now," restaurant owner Driss Lazhar said.Crowds took over Steinway Street to commemorate the momentous moment Morocco moved ahead to the World Cup semifinals. For Moroccan natives, this victory means...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO