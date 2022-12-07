Read full article on original website
A Croatian player's son ran across the field to console Neymar after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup
Neymar was clearly heartbroken after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup, but an opponent's son was ready to lift him up.
Louis van Gaal quits as Netherlands manager – but claims "I don't think I've been beaten today"
Louis van Gaal announced his retirement – again – in his post-match presser, before asking journalists to Google his record as Netherlands head coach
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
Lionel Messi makes fantastic reference to Argentina legend Juan Roman Riquelme
Argentina captain Lionel Messi was on song – and on hand to hark back to another classic No.10
Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Croatia stuns Brazil in 2022 World Cup in wild finish
Brazil was five minutes away from the 2022 World Cup semifinal on the strength of a beautiful goal by Neymar in extra time. Then, Croatia happened. The Croatians shocked Brazil on Friday, sending the 2022 World Cup favorite home in a thrilling penalty kick finish. The sides traded goals in extra time — Neymar executing a give-and-go to tie Pele’s record for Brazilian goals and Bruno Petkovic evening the score in the 115th minute. The Croatian side was picture perfect when it went to penalties, scoring on all four shots while goalie Dominik Livaković made a key stop on Brazil’s opening salvo....
Netherlands delivered stoppage time blow to Argentina using a version of an Argentinian set piece that stunned England 24 years ago
Netherlands scored an amazing goal using a trick play that Argentina made famous 24 years ago, but lost in a shootout after extra time.
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
Messi: “What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!”
The 35 year old Lionel Messi showed great character and rightfully picked up man of the match last night as he led his country past a tough match against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals. After the game someone from the Dutch squad really got on his never and the PSG striker told him.
Morocco fans flood NYC streets to celebrate World Cup win
NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on the Little Morocco restaurant in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe."We gotta change the name. It's gonna become Big Morocco now," restaurant owner Driss Lazhar said.Crowds took over Steinway Street to commemorate the momentous moment Morocco moved ahead to the World Cup semifinals. For Moroccan natives, this victory means...
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Teary-Eyed, Unfulfilling World Cup Ending
Ronaldo, 37, has likely played his last World Cup minute, it coming as a substitute in a match whose outcome he could not influence, all while his club options dwindle.
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
Sunderland confirm plans to relocate away supporters at the Stadium of Light
Visiting supporters to be moved into the lower bowl of the Stadium.
Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Morocco seal historic win to knock out Ronaldo
Morocco made history and extended their dream World Cup 2022 journey as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals at the tournament. In the 42nd minute, Youssef En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after falling behind.Cristiano...
