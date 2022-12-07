Read full article on original website
Gov. Pritzker Wanting Quick Action on Assault Ban Bill in Illinois Legislature
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is urging quick passage of the latest proposed ban on assault weapons. The measure bans assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices, and raises the age to get a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card from 18 to 21. The governor is urging lawmakers to get it...
Southern Illinois To Get New Overlay Area Code
A new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The Illinois Commerce Commission announced the new 730 area code will overlay the existing 618 area code. The first prefix in the new area code will not be introduced until after July 7th of next year. The 618 area code covers...
UDWI Asks Members to Brace for Rising Energy Costs
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC says record high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe are having a significant impact on the cost of electricity and will affect UDWI members beginning in 2023. Starting with February billing, UDWI expects a 4% increase for the...
