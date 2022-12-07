Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Laundry on Linden program provides free laundry services to those in need
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Once a week in downtown Allentown, volunteers offer something to the community many of us take for granted: clean laundry. Every Tuesday evening, Family Wash Day on Linden is packed and inside, you'll find Nurse Haya Jacqui Howells, known as Nurse Jacqui, hard at work. "We want...
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wright Center unveils work on new Wilkes-Barre health care clinic
When The Wright Center received its eviction notice from the former First Hospital in Kingston in September, leaders of the nonprofit health care provider knew they needed to find a new Luzerne County location and fast. Thanks to some great community partnerships, quick cutting of government red tape, the willingness...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 police departments in Schuylkill County get grants totaling over $1 million to buy cameras
More than $1 million in state grants will buy equipment for three county police departments. Frackville Borough was awarded $655,940 for a variety of equipment, including protective vests, security cameras, mobile radios and vehicles. Minersville Borough was awarded $64,530 to install a camera system on Sunbury Street. Pottsville was awarded...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed solar farm project clears hurdle in West Brunswick Twp.
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A 2500-panel solar farm in Schuylkill County is a step closer to happening. The West Brunswick Township zoning board has given its go-ahead, with some stipulations. The solar farm would be on a plot of land along Municipal Road, just east of Orwigsburg. The developer,...
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs, Lehigh County to make announcement about Coca-Cola Park renovations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are set to make an announcement on renovations at their home field. The team and Lehigh County planned a news conference for Friday afternoon to make an "important announcement" about construction progress at Coca-Cola Park. Officials did not comment further. Watch the 1...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages former VFW post in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire damaged part of a building that was once a VFW post in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of East High Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It appears the fire started in the rear of the building, though officials are not sure what...
WFMZ-TV Online
2nd hearing planned for proposed warehouse on Route 222
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - People in Maidencreek Township, Berks County, may have a chance to share their thoughts about a proposed warehouse on Route 222. A second public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fleetwood Area High School. A developer wants to build a 930,000-square-foot warehouse on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County executive vetoes council's bid to block health center
EASTON, Pa. - There is still life in a plan for a health center for Northampton County employees and their dependents. County Executive Lamont McClure issued a veto Friday of county council's ban on using money for a primary care clinic. The ordinance council passed Dec. 1 blocks McClure's plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Bethlehem Police Department recruiting new officers amid nationwide drop in applications
The Bethlehem Police Department is looking to hire new officers. The force, along with police departments across the country, are seeing a trend of dwindling applications for new recruits. Get the full story, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also, a local hospital has teamed up with a laundromat to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says
EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Weatherly school board president questioned about 'white history month' Facebook repost
WEATHERLY — A former employee at Weatherly Area School District distributed a copy of a Facebook post shared by school board President April Walters that read, “I forgot, When is White History month.”. Tyree Harris, Weatherly, who was a paraprofessional for three years, distributed a color copy at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Wilson pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular Northampton County pub is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, which opened 10 years ago at 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, is planning to open a second location in early spring at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. in Bethlehem, co-owner John Kehm said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton couple donates $1M to St. Luke’s
EASTON, Pa. - St. Luke’s University Health Network is getting a financial boost, thanks to a donation from an Easton couple. Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine, according to a news release from St. Luke’s.
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Township land destined for use as a warehouse sold for $5.5 million, county records show
A 17.6-acre tract of land in Forks Township that is destined for warehouse development has been sold for $5.5 million. The plot is at 3200 Richmond Road, just north of the Country Meadows at Forks Senior Home on Newlins Road. Northampton County records indicate that Country Meadows sold the land Dec. 8 to an entity called GIC Lehigh Valley. The buyer is an LLC, or limited liability company, a structure often used to buy real estate.
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT prepares for snowy Thursday in Berks, Lehigh Valley
Road conditions are okay now, but PennDOT press officer Sean Brown said come Thursday that may not be the case. He tells us crews are already pre-treating roads in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. "We're just trying to keep the roads from icing up. Just be very cautious of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Business finds creative way to attract customers after Route 611 extended closure announcement
PORTLAND, Pa. - Part of Route 611 will be closed for the next couple of months because of the risk of falling rocks. PennDOT says some of those are as big as vehicles themselves. The section of the roadway has been closed before, and now, some neighboring businesses are worried...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pet shop and animal rescue leaving Berkshire Mall, reopening in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Coming next year to Exeter Township: Perfect Match Pet Shop and Cuddles Cafe. After nearly five decades at the Berkshire Mall, the pet shop and now animal rescue will have its very own storefront off Perkiomen Avenue. "We did very well at the mall, and it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Animal Rescue League issues Code Blue for Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa., – Due to the anticipated winter storm, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a code blue ordinance for the City of Reading for tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, from 7 to 11am. Any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must...
WFMZ-TV Online
Humane PA waives fees for '12 Days of Adoptions'
READING, Pa. - In hopes of clearing their shelters ahead of the holiday season, Humane Pennsylvania is offering free animal adoptions as part of their 12 Days of Adoptions campaign. From December 13th through the 24th, all fees will be waived for potential adopters looking to bring a shelter pet...
