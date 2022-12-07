ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track

EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wright Center unveils work on new Wilkes-Barre health care clinic

When The Wright Center received its eviction notice from the former First Hospital in Kingston in September, leaders of the nonprofit health care provider knew they needed to find a new Luzerne County location and fast. Thanks to some great community partnerships, quick cutting of government red tape, the willingness...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 police departments in Schuylkill County get grants totaling over $1 million to buy cameras

More than $1 million in state grants will buy equipment for three county police departments. Frackville Borough was awarded $655,940 for a variety of equipment, including protective vests, security cameras, mobile radios and vehicles. Minersville Borough was awarded $64,530 to install a camera system on Sunbury Street. Pottsville was awarded...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Proposed solar farm project clears hurdle in West Brunswick Twp.

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A 2500-panel solar farm in Schuylkill County is a step closer to happening. The West Brunswick Township zoning board has given its go-ahead, with some stipulations. The solar farm would be on a plot of land along Municipal Road, just east of Orwigsburg. The developer,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages former VFW post in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire damaged part of a building that was once a VFW post in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of East High Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It appears the fire started in the rear of the building, though officials are not sure what...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2nd hearing planned for proposed warehouse on Route 222

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - People in Maidencreek Township, Berks County, may have a chance to share their thoughts about a proposed warehouse on Route 222. A second public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fleetwood Area High School. A developer wants to build a 930,000-square-foot warehouse on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton couple donates $1M to St. Luke’s

EASTON, Pa. - St. Luke’s University Health Network is getting a financial boost, thanks to a donation from an Easton couple. Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine, according to a news release from St. Luke’s.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Forks Township land destined for use as a warehouse sold for $5.5 million, county records show

A 17.6-acre tract of land in Forks Township that is destined for warehouse development has been sold for $5.5 million. The plot is at 3200 Richmond Road, just north of the Country Meadows at Forks Senior Home on Newlins Road. Northampton County records indicate that Country Meadows sold the land Dec. 8 to an entity called GIC Lehigh Valley. The buyer is an LLC, or limited liability company, a structure often used to buy real estate.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT prepares for snowy Thursday in Berks, Lehigh Valley

Road conditions are okay now, but PennDOT press officer Sean Brown said come Thursday that may not be the case. He tells us crews are already pre-treating roads in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. "We're just trying to keep the roads from icing up. Just be very cautious of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Animal Rescue League issues Code Blue for Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa., – Due to the anticipated winter storm, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a code blue ordinance for the City of Reading for tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, from 7 to 11am. Any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Humane PA waives fees for '12 Days of Adoptions'

READING, Pa. - In hopes of clearing their shelters ahead of the holiday season, Humane Pennsylvania is offering free animal adoptions as part of their 12 Days of Adoptions campaign. From December 13th through the 24th, all fees will be waived for potential adopters looking to bring a shelter pet...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy