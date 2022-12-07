ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Deputies arrest a man for Rape

A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Details of plea agreement for teen in Chloe Carroll case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A teen charged as an adult in relation to the case surrounding the murder of another teen has agreed to a plea deal with the state. Cody Scherb, 18, Terre Haute, agreed to the deal Thursday, Dec. 8. As part of the agreement, Scherb will plead guilty to a charge […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/7)

Jason Wagler, 47, of Loogootee, was arrested on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, OVWI Prior, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator. No bond was set. Austin Moore, 42, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of invasion of privacy. Bond was set at $10,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wglc.net

Western IN boy arrested after leaving school, stealing rifle

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says an 11-year-old western Indiana student will face juvenile charges of pointing a firearm and theft after leaving school, stealing a rifle from a nearby home and pointing the weapon at police officers. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Wednesday that the boy was excused from class at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute to go to a restroom Tuesday afternoon but instead left the building, Plasse says school protection officers heard gunshots from around a wooded area and field and located the boy and detained him. He says the boy pointed the gun at officers but did not fire.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Police urge community to come forward in unsolved homicide of Lowell Badger

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the 10-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger. Police say the retired farmer was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday, December 7th, 8:00 p.m. and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th, 2012.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington

On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
WTWO/WAWV

TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat

An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two people face drug and neglect charges

Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy