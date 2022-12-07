Read full article on original website
Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with stolen car, drugs
WTHR
Traffic stop of stolen vehicle lands Bloomington man in Sullivan County Jail
WTHI
Plea deal struck with one of the suspects in Chole Carroll murder investigation
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
Police chase ends with two arrests in Central City
(WEHT) - Two people were arrested on Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a chase through Central City.
Two arrested after search warrant reveals 2,000 fentanyl pills
vincennespbs.org
Deputies arrest a man for Rape
A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
Details of plea agreement for teen in Chloe Carroll case
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A teen charged as an adult in relation to the case surrounding the murder of another teen has agreed to a plea deal with the state. Cody Scherb, 18, Terre Haute, agreed to the deal Thursday, Dec. 8. As part of the agreement, Scherb will plead guilty to a charge […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/7)
Jason Wagler, 47, of Loogootee, was arrested on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, OVWI Prior, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator. No bond was set. Austin Moore, 42, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of invasion of privacy. Bond was set at $10,000.
wglc.net
Western IN boy arrested after leaving school, stealing rifle
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says an 11-year-old western Indiana student will face juvenile charges of pointing a firearm and theft after leaving school, stealing a rifle from a nearby home and pointing the weapon at police officers. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Wednesday that the boy was excused from class at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute to go to a restroom Tuesday afternoon but instead left the building, Plasse says school protection officers heard gunshots from around a wooded area and field and located the boy and detained him. He says the boy pointed the gun at officers but did not fire.
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
WTHI
Police urge community to come forward in unsolved homicide of Lowell Badger
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the 10-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger. Police say the retired farmer was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday, December 7th, 8:00 p.m. and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th, 2012.
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
wevv.com
'Career criminal' from Evansville sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for gun and meth charges
A "career criminal" from Evansville has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for crimes of illegal gun possession and meth trafficking, according to federal authorities. A Thursday announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says that 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was...
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
Inmate found dead at Terre Haute penitentiary
An inmate was found dead at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Terre Haute this afternoon, officials said.
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
