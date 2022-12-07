WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says an 11-year-old western Indiana student will face juvenile charges of pointing a firearm and theft after leaving school, stealing a rifle from a nearby home and pointing the weapon at police officers. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Wednesday that the boy was excused from class at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute to go to a restroom Tuesday afternoon but instead left the building, Plasse says school protection officers heard gunshots from around a wooded area and field and located the boy and detained him. He says the boy pointed the gun at officers but did not fire.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO