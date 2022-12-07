ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senath, MO

ktmoradio.com

Lots to Consider in US 412 Expansion

A community briefing was held last night in Senath to discuss an important preliminary step to fund US 412 expansion between Kennett and the state line. Project Manager Dave Wyman of MoDOT says one of the major goals of the study is to determine various expansion options, including how to handle major intersections – keeping them as safe as possible.
SENATH, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Hailey, Barnes Selected to Lead Union City Council

Union City Council members started their meeting this week with the appointment of board leaders. City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. was approved to serve as the temporary chairman to start the process.(AUDIO) Mayor Hailey then presided over selection of a Mayor Pro-Tem.(AUDIO) Both Mayor Hailey and Mayor Pro-Tem Barnes will...
UNION CITY, TN
ktmoradio.com

MoDOT Schedules Work Near Dexter

SIKESTON – Route 114 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as construction crews perform shoulder work. This section of roadway is located from Route 25 to McCormick St. in Dexter. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Outgoing Jonesboro council member presented with key to the city

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro city council member some would say was courteous and dedicated was given a big honor. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Harold Copenhaver presented Charles Frierson III with a key to the city for his hard work. Frierson has...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro restaurant-truck stop getting a facelift

JONESBORO, Ark.(KAIT) – The ever-popular Southern Truck Plaza in Jonesboro will see more than just a name change. According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel Center. A post on the company’s Facebook account said a soft opening is planned for...
JONESBORO, AR
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
KFVS12

Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County

We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape. A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Happy Slapowitz begins...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in one-vehicle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
IMBODEN, AR
WREG

Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
ktmoradio.com

Services Announced for Kennett Fire Captain

The funeral for Captain Robert Moore is Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. at the KHS Gymnasium. Visitation begins there at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Powell Funeral and Cremation Services of Kennett is in charge of the arrangements. Captain Moore died after suffering a medical...
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

No injuries in crash with entrapment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft. According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred. It was said...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
JONESBORO, AR
darnews.com

Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA

Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

State police investigating death of Greene County inmate

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
darnews.com

Christmas events scheduled throughout December

Local churches and religious organizations are holding Christmas events throughout the month of December. • FRSH WATR Worship Night will be held 7-9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Rodgers Theatre. This is a night of worship for all people. Expect to be uplifted and encouraged as you join in worship with other believers from across the community. All concession stand proceeds go to supporting the Rodgers Theatre.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

