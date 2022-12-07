Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
Lots to Consider in US 412 Expansion
A community briefing was held last night in Senath to discuss an important preliminary step to fund US 412 expansion between Kennett and the state line. Project Manager Dave Wyman of MoDOT says one of the major goals of the study is to determine various expansion options, including how to handle major intersections – keeping them as safe as possible.
thunderboltradio.com
Hailey, Barnes Selected to Lead Union City Council
Union City Council members started their meeting this week with the appointment of board leaders. City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. was approved to serve as the temporary chairman to start the process.(AUDIO) Mayor Hailey then presided over selection of a Mayor Pro-Tem.(AUDIO) Both Mayor Hailey and Mayor Pro-Tem Barnes will...
ktmoradio.com
MoDOT Schedules Work Near Dexter
SIKESTON – Route 114 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as construction crews perform shoulder work. This section of roadway is located from Route 25 to McCormick St. in Dexter. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Kait 8
Outgoing Jonesboro council member presented with key to the city
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro city council member some would say was courteous and dedicated was given a big honor. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Harold Copenhaver presented Charles Frierson III with a key to the city for his hard work. Frierson has...
Kait 8
Jonesboro restaurant-truck stop getting a facelift
JONESBORO, Ark.(KAIT) – The ever-popular Southern Truck Plaza in Jonesboro will see more than just a name change. According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel Center. A post on the company’s Facebook account said a soft opening is planned for...
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
KFVS12
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape. A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Happy Slapowitz begins...
Kait 8
Woman killed in one-vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
New Dollar General Store Opens in Arkansas
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
ktmoradio.com
Services Announced for Kennett Fire Captain
The funeral for Captain Robert Moore is Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. at the KHS Gymnasium. Visitation begins there at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Powell Funeral and Cremation Services of Kennett is in charge of the arrangements. Captain Moore died after suffering a medical...
Kait 8
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
Kait 8
Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft. According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred. It was said...
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
darnews.com
Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA
Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
Southern Mo. deputies fatally shoot man suspected of killing brother, dad
A southeast Missouri man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
darnews.com
Christmas events scheduled throughout December
Local churches and religious organizations are holding Christmas events throughout the month of December. • FRSH WATR Worship Night will be held 7-9 p.m. Dec. 9 at Rodgers Theatre. This is a night of worship for all people. Expect to be uplifted and encouraged as you join in worship with other believers from across the community. All concession stand proceeds go to supporting the Rodgers Theatre.
