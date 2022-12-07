Twelve groups are benefiting from the latest set of Community Good grants given out by the Knox County Community Foundation. The largest grant is for $22,000 to the City of Vincennes. That will help with construction of shade structures at Gregg Park. Another five-digit grants include $15,000 for a Community Learning Kitchen at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club. That grant will be used by the Knox County Public Library. Also, the Pantheon Business Theatre got $15,000 for work to the location’s stage, and Vincennes Cub League received $15,000 for renovations to their Yellow diamond.

