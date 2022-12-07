Read full article on original website
Twelve Groups to Benefit from Knox County Community Good Grants
Twelve groups are benefiting from the latest set of Community Good grants given out by the Knox County Community Foundation. The largest grant is for $22,000 to the City of Vincennes. That will help with construction of shade structures at Gregg Park. Another five-digit grants include $15,000 for a Community Learning Kitchen at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club. That grant will be used by the Knox County Public Library. Also, the Pantheon Business Theatre got $15,000 for work to the location’s stage, and Vincennes Cub League received $15,000 for renovations to their Yellow diamond.
VU President Johnson Gets One Year Contract Extension
The Vincennes University Board of Trustees voted this week to extend the contract of President Dr. Chuck Johnson an additional year. The Board extended Johnson’s contract through December 31st, 2025. Before he was appointed president in 2015, Johnson served as interim president for four months and provost for three...
KC Commissioners Approve Roofing Bid for County Jail
The Knox County Commissioners accepted a $210,000 bid from Yoder’s Roofing for roof work on the Knox County Jail. Yoder’s bid was one of two made for the project; the other came from Midwest Roofing. The Commissioners approved the bid unanimously.
Final Parts of Main Street Project Continue Working Into Place
The finishing touches continue for work on Main Street Phases Two and Three. The work stretches on Main from Kimmel Crossing to Clark Middle School. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone part of that Main Street project is open to drivers — but not all. At this time, Main Street Phase Three is not open to through traffic.
VPRD Continues Winterizing Work
Vincennes Parks & Recreation officials continue their winterizing procedures for their parks — including Gregg Park. Part of the process is repairing water lines, in preparation for the winter break. Vincennes Parks director Chris Moore says an outstanding water leak at Gregg Park has been fixed. Moore also notes when the water lines are opened again at Gregg Park, a new water fountain will grace the park area.
Annual Christmas Parade of Lights Tomorrow Night in Downtown Vincennes
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The event’s timing is to square it with various other activities around Vincennes. Another activity planned tomorrow night is the annual...
UDWI Asks Members to Brace for Rising Energy Costs
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC says record high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe are having a significant impact on the cost of electricity and will affect UDWI members beginning in 2023. Starting with February billing, UDWI expects a 4% increase for the...
Ten Year Anniversary of Unsolved Lowell Badger Death Is Today
This week marks the ten-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell Badger of rural Sullivan County. The retired farmer was found dead in his rural Sullivan County home on the morning of December 8th, 2012. A gray safe and television were taken from Badger’s home. Investigators believe someone...
VWU Projects Expected to Hit Stride in 2023
Vincennes Water Utilities officials expect a busy 2023 for a couple of high-profile water projects near Richard Bauer Drive. The projects include installation of a new water main connection, and construction of the City’s newest water tower. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie expects intensive work on the...
Saturday Sports
The South Knox Spartans in overtime came back and knocked off Southridge 41-40. Dakota Candler led the way for South Knox with 12 points while Dylan Maeder chipped in 10. South Knox with the win is 4-0 on the season. The JV contest went to South Knox 34-28 as well....
Boys Basketball Back to the Court Tonight
The North Knox Warriors stay at home tonight, as they face the Shakamak Lakers. Tip time is 7:30; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. The South Knox Spartans are also at home, as they entertain Southridge. Tip thme there is also 7:30; that one is on 105.7, WUZR. The Rivet...
