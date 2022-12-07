Read full article on original website
Knox County Burn Ban Expires
The Knox County Commissioners have let the County’s burn ban expire. The ban was put in place due to many brush fires caused by recent drought conditions. The expiration date was set for yesterday. Recent rains, and current wet weather, have allowed the Commissioners to let the ban expire....
South Knox Rainy Day Fund Approved for Stipends
The South Knox School Board has approved a request to use Rainy Day funding for employee appreciation stipends. The funding itself was approved last month; the move last night was to take the funds from the 2022 available Rainy Day money. The Board also approved a move to use this...
KC Councilman Bob Lechner Wraps Up Over 20-Year Tenure on Council
Yesterday’s Knox County Council session was the final one for outgoing Second District Councilman Bob Lechner. Lechner has been a Council member for six terms, before deciding not to run for re-election earlier this year. Lechner also served for many years as Council president before giving up the position...
Dicksburg Hill Road Closed Through Afternoon
Dicksburg Hill Road in Knox County will be closed through late afternoon for a culvert replacement. Knox County HighwayDepartment officials expect the road to re-open by 3:30 this afternoon.
Traditional Slow Period Awaits for Vincennes City Council
Vincennes City Council members are in their year-end down period at this time. Traditionally, the last part of December and first part of January have not been a time of serious business for Council members. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says this late December is no exception. Salters also knows with one year’s exception, this year’s Council business will follow the same pattern as recent years.
City, County Groups Plan Meetings For Tonight
Various groups have meetings planned for the second Monday of December. The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at five p.m. Board members will consider a change order for the Pantheon project. It will be the eighth change order for the work at the building at Fifth and Main. Also, the Vincennes City Council will meet tonight at six; both sessions will be at Vincennes City Hall.
KC Commissioners to Let Burn Ban Expire Today
The Knox County Commissioners have let the County’s burn ban expire. The ban was put in place due to many brush fires caused by recent drought conditions. The expiration date was set for today. Recent rains and expected wet weather allowed the Commissioners to let the ban expire. The...
New Vincennes Fireman Sworn Onto City Force
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum swore in the newest Vincennes City firemen at yesterday’s Board of Works session. Newburgh resident Kyle Miller will take the one vacant spot on the Department. Miller had served with the Henderson, Kentucky Fire Department before coming to the City Fire Department. Miller will start...
Three Phase Construction of KC Jail Continues
Construction continues on phase one of the three-phase process to build an expansion at the Knox County Jail. The current work is focusing on the entrance to the Jail — including the sally port and book-in areas. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the expansion will add one pod...
Daviess County Groups Share Over Quarter Million in Community Funds
The Daviess County Community Foundation is distributing over $252,000 in grants to 20 local nonprofit organizations through its 2023 Community Good Grant Program. Among the recipients is the Daviess County Family YMCA which will receive $40,000 to assist with the purchase and installation of the HRU system for the swimming pool. The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation will also receive $40,000 to purchase an SUV for the Community Paramedic Program.
Today Starts Kiosk Registration at GSH
Effective today, visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be required to use contactless sign-in kiosks at the Health Pavilion, Gibault Memorial, Same Day Surgery (2nd Floor), Cancer Pavilion and Emergency Room entrances. Patients will not need to use this system, only visitors accompanying patients to appointments or visiting inpatients will be required to check in at the kiosk to get an approved visitor tag.
E-Gift Cards in Knox County Sell Out in Just Over 7 Hours
The Vincennes City Council heard about the overwhelming success of the Chamber’s E-Gift Card program. The buy one, get one free program was rolled out December first — and Chamber director Jamie Neal says it took hours for the cards to sell out. Neal says a large amount of cards were purchased with a large impact to participating merchants.
Mayor Yochum Reminds All of Coming Washington Avenue Work
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone of the coming work on Washington Avenue starting next year. The work will affect Washington Avenue from Emison Avenue northeastward to Belle Crossing. Mayor Yochum says the type of work is similar to the nearly-completed Main Street project, but on a much-larger scale. Yochum...
Gibson County Snow Geese Catch Avian Flu
Avian influenza has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from western Gibson County. More than 100,000 snow geese are currently present in western Gibson County. Approximately 700 geese, primarily snow geese, have recently been found dead. Indiana is one of multiple states in which the current strain...
Battery Call Leads to Overnight Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a domestic battery call. 33 year-old Brandon Bond is accused of strangulation and domestic battery in the incident. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
VU Seeking Funds for New Health Sciences Building
Vincennes University is seeking funds for a new Health Sciences building on its main campus in Vincennes. If approved, the new building would be just the latest in a years-long upgrade of Vincennes University structures. VU president Chuck Johnson says now is the time to ask for Legislative approval for...
Sullivan County Deputies Arrest Man on Drug Charges
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a Sullivan man was arrested Monday evening after he was pulled over near Washington and State Streets for having a false and fictitious plate on his vehicle. A sheriff’s deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search turned up about 10 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, marijuana, and glass pipes.
Gas Prices Drop in Indiana; Area Gas Price Far Below State Average
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.26 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and two cents lower than Sunday’s national average of $3.28 a gallon. In Vincennes, gas prices have dropped well below $3 a gallon in many places, with gas selling in many spots below $2.90 per gallon.
Daviess County Turkeys Latest to Quarantine with Avian Flu
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health reports a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County has tested presumptive-positive for Avian Flu. The site has 11,394 turkeys and has been placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A six-mile control area and 6-mile surveillance zone have been established around the site.
