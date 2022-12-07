Effective: 2022-12-10 23:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Minnehaha; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any moisture on untreated roadways and sidewalks may refreeze, resulting in patchy slick conditions.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO