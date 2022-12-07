Effective: 2022-12-10 22:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The moisture from the fog may also create a light glaze on untreated roads creating slick spots.

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO