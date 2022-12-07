ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Biologists studying 'rewilding' in Detroit, other big cities as habitats shrink

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Thsqe_0jaCpbJW00

In a bustling metro area of 4.3 million people, Yale University wildlife biologist Nyeema Harris ventures into isolated thickets to study Detroit's most elusive residents — coyotes, foxes, raccoons and skunks among them.

Harris and colleagues have placed trail cameras in woodsy sections of 25 city parks for the past five years. They've recorded thousands of images of animals that emerge mostly at night to roam and forage, revealing a wild side many locals might not know exists.

“We're getting more and more exposure to wildlife in urban environments,” Harris said recently while checking several of the devices fastened to trees with steel cables near the ground. “As we're changing their habitats, as we're expanding the footprint of urbanization, ... we'll increasingly come in contact with them.”

Animal and plant species are dying off at an alarming rate, with up to 1 million threatened with extinction , according to a 2019 United Nations report. Their plight is stirring calls for “rewilding” places where they thrived until driven out by development, pollution and climate change.

Rewilding generally means reviving natural systems in degraded locations — sometimes with a helping hand. That might mean removing dams, building tunnels to reconnect migration pathways severed by roads, or reintroducing predators such as wolves to help balance ecosystems. But after initial assists, there's little human involvement.

The idea might seem best suited to remote areas where nature is freer to heal without interference. But rewilding also happens in some of the world's biggest urban centers, as people find mutually beneficial ways to coexist with nature.

The U.S. Forest Service estimates 6,000 acres (2,428 hectares) of open space are lost daily as cities and suburbs expand. More than two-thirds of the global population will live in urban areas by 2050, the U.N. says.

“Climate change is coming, and we are facing an equally important biodiversity crisis,” said Nathalie Pettorelli, senior scientist with the Zoological Society of London. “There's no better place to engage people on these matters than in cities."

In a September report, the society noted rewilding in metropolises such as Singapore, where a 1.7-mile (2.7-kilometer) stretch of the Kallang River has been converted from a concrete-lined channel into a twisting waterway lined with plants, rocks and other natural materials and flanked by green parkland.

Treating urban rivers like natural waters instead of drainage ditches can boost fish passage and let adjacent lands absorb floodwaters as global warming brings more extreme weather, the report says.

The German cities of Hannover, Frankfurt and Dessau-Rosslau designated vacant lots, parks, lawns and urban waterways where nature could take its course. As native wildflowers have sprung up, they've attracted birds, butterflies, bees, even hedgehogs.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, describing the United Kingdom as “one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world,” announced a plan last year to fund 45 urban rewilding projects to improve habitat for stag beetles, water voles and birds such as swifts and sparrows.

In the north London borough of Enfield, two beavers were released in March — 400 years after the species was hunted to extinction in Great Britain — in the hope their dams would prevent flash flooding. One died but was to be replaced.

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium and the nonprofit Urban Rivers are installing “floating wetlands” on part of the Chicago River to provide fish breeding areas, bird and pollinator habitat and root systems that cleanse polluted water.

Urban rewilding can't return landscapes to pre-settlement times and doesn't try, said Marie Law Adams, a Northeastern University associate professor of architecture.

Instead, the aim is to encourage natural processes that serve people and wildlife by increasing tree cover to ease summer heat, storing carbon and hosting more animals. Or installing surface channels called bio-swales that filter rainwater runoff from parking lots instead of letting it contaminate creeks.

“We need to learn from the mistakes of the mid-20th century — paving over everything, engineering everything with gray infrastructure” such as dams and pipes, Adams said.

Detroit's sprawling metro area illustrates how human actions can boost rewilding, intentionally or not.

Hundreds of thousands of houses and other structures were abandoned as the struggling city's population fell more than 60% since peaking at 1.8 million in the 1950s. Many were razed, leaving vacant tracts that plants and animals have occupied. Nonprofit groups have planted trees, community gardens and pollinator-friendly shrubs.

Conservation projects reintroduced ospreys and peregrine falcons . Bald eagles found their way back as bans on DDT and other pesticides helped expand their range nationwide. Anti-pollution laws and government-funded cleanups made nearby rivers more hospitable to sturgeon, whitefish, beavers and native plants, such as wild celery.

“Detroit is a stellar example of urban rewilding, ” said John Hartig, a lake scientist at the nearby University of Windsor and former head of the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge. “It's been more organic than strategic. We created the conditions, things got better environmentally, and the native species came back.”

The refuge, a half-hour's drive from downtown, consists of 30 parcels totaling 6,200 acres (2,509 hectares), including islands, wetlands and former industrial sites. It's home to 300 bird species and a busy stopover for ducks, raptors and others during migration, said Manager Dan Kennedy.

To Harris, the Yale biologist formerly with the University of Michigan, Detroit offers a unique backdrop for studying wildlife in urban settings.

Unlike most big cities, its human population is declining, even as its streets, buildings and other infrastructure remain largely intact. And there’s diverse habitat. It ranges from large lakes and rivers to neighborhoods — some occupied, others largely deserted — and parklands so quiet “you don’t even know you’re in the city,” Harris said while changing camera batteries and jotting notes in a woodsy section of O’Hair Park.

Her team's photographic observations have yielded published studies on how mammals react to each other, and to people, in urban landscapes.

The project connects them with local residents, some intrigued by coyotes and raccoons in the neighborhood, others fearful of diseases or harm to pets.

It's an educational opportunity, Harris said — about proper trash disposal, resisting the temptation to feed wild animals and the value of healthy, diverse ecosystems.

“It used to be that you had to go to some remote location to get exposure to nature,” said Harris, a Philadelphia native who was excited as a child to glimpse an occasional squirrel or deer. “Now that's not the case. Like it or not, rewilding will occur. The question is, how can we prepare communities and environments and societies to anticipate the presence of more and more wildlife?”

Rewilding can be a tough sell for urbanites who prefer well-manicured lawns and think ecologically rich systems look weedy and unkempt or should be used for housing.

But advocates say it isn't just about animals and plants. Studies show time in natural spaces improves people's physical and mental health.

“A lot of city people have lost their tolerance to live with wildlife,” said Pettorelli of Zoological Society of London. "There's a lot of reteaching ourselves to be done. To really make a difference in tackling the biodiversity crisis, you're going to have to have people on board.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years

Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
Interesting Engineering

'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground

Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
France 24

‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria

Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
natureworldnews.com

Conservation of Animals is Key to Forest Recovery Efforts and Growth, New Study Reveals

Researchers found that animals play a significant role in forest restoration and recovery after studying regenerating forests and analyzing long-term data sets. Forests are home to many animals in the wild. It is an important habitat to reproduce and a source of food. Forests are crucial in the environment and fight against climate change. It also serves as a defense or wall against natural disasters.
Cristoval Victorial

New animals and plant species discovered in two parts of the world

In one of the most biodiverse environments of our globe, the Greater Mekong Region, (an area spanning over 200 million acres across six countries: China, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam) a total of 224 new plants, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, and sea animals were discovered in this area. The Mekong Region is known for its regular discoveries of new species. This alone also shows the importance of letting natural ecosystems take their course in life uninterrupted. Here are a few of those recent discoveries,
Popular Science

Here’s how 53 African bird species are adapting to historic heat

This article was originally featured on The Conversation. During the northern hemisphere summer of 2022, yet another round of extreme heat waves roasted Eurasia, North America and northern Africa – a stark reminder that these conditions are becoming the new normal. These events can have a devastating impact on...
Outsider.com

Kansas Angler Catches Extremely Rare ‘Dinosaur’ Fish in River, Throws It Back

A lucky angler has caught a super-rare “Dinosaur” sturgeon while fishing on the Kansas River. This extremely rare species of fish that was caught recently is only the 16th one of its kind to be caught in the last 25 years. This endangered lake sturgeon is the oldest and largest sturgeon species native to the Great Lakes. They can be found all across the country, from Hudson Bay to the Mississippi River.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet One of the Smartest (and Naughtiest) Birds On Earth

Some animals live just to exist, eat, sleep, and reproduce. While others, like chimps, dogs, and birds, show incredible intelligence. When researching these fascinating creatures that inhabit our planet, we realize that animals are much smarter and more complex than previously thought. Animals have remarkable capabilities, from recognizing faces and naming family members to learning sign language and comprehending death. Birds are often recognized as some of the most intelligent beings on our planet, aside from humans, and understand far more than what has been discovered. So, what’s one of the smartest birds on earth? Meet the kea bird. They are clever and full of mischievousness. Find out how!
The Atlantic

Fur Seals Made a Tremendous Comeback. That Might Be a Problem.

This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. In the Antarctic, the fur-seal population is booming. Having rebounded from near eradication by hunters in the 18th and 19th centuries, Antarctic fur seals are making their way to new frontiers. Their recovery has been so successful that the animals are pushing beyond their known historical range, causing “unexpected terrestrial conservation challenges” for Antarctica’s fragile vegetation, a recent study warns.
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy