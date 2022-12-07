ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Expanded flex lane coming to US-23 between 8 Mile and I-96

By Ali Hoxie
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4x4i_0jaCpYcD00

Construction season is in hibernation, but plans are in the works on US-23. If you take that stretch north of Ann Arbor, you're well aware of the flex lanes. They are temporary lanes used only to help when traffic gets congested.

Well, those lanes are going to be expanded. Right now, the flex lanes are in place from M-14 to 8 Mile, but starting in the spring, they will be extended from 8 Mile to I-96

Traffic on the highway is nothing new for drivers, especially north of 8 Mile where there are no flex lanes.

"How often do you use US-23?" I asked drivers.

"I never do because you just can't get through there. It's always busiy," Rhanai Chapman said.

"Do you like the flex lanes currently in place?" I asked.

“I think they do a good job up until this point, but once you get towards Brighton it’s terrible," Becky Stasvak said.

Construction on US-23 for the new flex lanes will include some single-lane closures in both directions.

However, those closures will happen during off-peak hours, meaning it should not interrupt your morning or evening commutes.

In 2023, work will start between Spencer Rd. and Huron River. Then, in 2024, it will be between Huron River and north of M-36. Finally, in 2025, most of the work will take place just north and south of M-36.

Additional work will be taking place at that time, including bridge repair and building a noise wall in the northwest corner of the US-23/I-96 interchange.

Ali Hoxie, standup 10:03:01 “As for what construction will look like here on US-23, there will be some single lane closures in both directions. However they will be happening during off peak hours, meaning it should not interrupt your morning or evening commute.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

l-275 construction project reaches new stage in Wayne County

The Revive 275 project reaches a new stage with two lanes open in each direction on Interstate 275 between Eureka and 6 Mile roads in Wayne County. Traffic is maintained on the newly rebuilt southbound lanes with two-way traffic separated by temporary concrete barriers. Off-peak intermittent lane and ramp closures are expected over the next week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection

Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
DEXTER, MI
wdet.org

What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area

Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Sunday police incident delayed Amtrak train near Ann Arbor

A police incident over the weekend resulted in an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Pontiac being delayed for hours Monday, according to officials. An Amtrak spokesman said the incident happened near Ann Arbor and involved a trespasser. "We had to terminate the train there," he said. "Passengers had to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Planet Detroit

Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer

Reading Time: 5 minutes A Moroun-owned concrete company’s request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that’s ... The post <strong>Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer</strong> appeared first on Planet Detroit. Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer was first posted on December 6, 2022 at 3:09 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy