dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows

A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
NEWSBTC

320% gains during Oryen Network during ICO, out leveling cryptos like BNB and MATIC

You might have seen the massive demand for the BNB and MATIC and the resulting price increases if you had invested in those projects at the outset. However, Oryen Network, which is expected to succeed where these two have failed, is now in its presale phase, and it’s already rewarding early investors handsomely.
NEWSBTC

Survey Reveals Turkey is Highly Obsessed With Crypto, Especially Dogecoin

The entire crypto industry has been experiencing a winter since the last quarter of 2021. Some cryptocurrency prices experienced a massive price slump, with many declining over 65%. However bad things may look, crypto may not go extinct as its popularity has not reduced. A recent study by CryptoManiaks, a...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Whales Continue To Shed Holdings, Prices Not Attractive Enough?

On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have continued to shave off their holdings in recent weeks, suggesting that the current lows may not be attractive enough to them. Bitcoin Whales Continue To Sell Despite The Recent Deep Lows. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the number of...
NEWSBTC

Rising Altcoins To Invest in For 2023: Sparklo (SPRK), Dash (DASH), and LEO Token (LEO)

The year 2022 is ending, and the global cryptocurrency market shows little signs of recovery from the previous crash. This is when investors must pick worthy cryptocurrencies that would provide substantial gains in the coming year. Choosing such altcoins for investments can be pretty hard, and though cryptocurrencies are currently...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH

Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.

