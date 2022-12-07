Guardians sign Josh Bell: This is exactly the kind of move a contender should make – Terry Pluto

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Do you see some Carlos Santana in Guardians’ Josh Bell? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Could Josh Bell be Carlos Santana light? Can you compare...
Bengals running back Joe Mixon never thought injury would cost him starting role
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t have any doubts about reclaiming his spot on the depth chart after two weeks in the concussion protocol. While Samaje Perine was effective in Mixon’s absence, Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon was the starting running back when discussing Cincinnati’s depth at the position.
Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest fourth-quarter failure leaves J.B. Bickerstaff miffed: ‘I needed to help them more’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff angrily stormed off the podium and walked down the hallway, making a beeline toward his office. Along the way, fans still lingering -- or perhaps drinking away their sorrows -- inside the closed-door Lexus Signature Lounge tried to get Bickerstaff’s attention and offer encouragement following a disastrous late-game collapse against the Sacramento Kings.
Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals
The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
What MLB’s explosive shortstop market means for Guardians, Amed Rosario: Week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Amed Rosario’s head must be spinning. He has to be wondering where he fits in the salary structure of big league shortstops. This winter he’s seen free agent Trea Turner sign an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies. Then he saw Boston’s Xander Bogaerts sign an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres.
WKYC
Al Michaels: Baker Mayfield's game-winning Rams drive left some Browns fans saying 'come back'
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Just two days after being claimed off waivers, Baker Mayfield made his Los Angeles Rams debut. And after being brought off the bench to replace starter John Wolford, the former No. 1 overall pick overcame some early struggles to script a finish fitting for Hollywood. Trailing...
atozsports.com
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Ricky Rubio given ‘green light’ to participate in 5 on 5, but J.B. Bickerstaff says team won’t rush return
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers injured guard Ricky Rubio took the biggest step yet in his recovery from a torn ACL, getting clearance to participate in 5 on 5. “He’s back,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More 5 on 5 and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that. Now it’s the progression that he has to go through to get ready to play in an NBA game. It’s something we won’t rush. But he’s heading in the right direction.”
Guardians leave winter meetings seeking catch-as-catch-can solution
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians still need a catcher. Manager Terry Francona said patience is required and that executives Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff will deliver a backstop. That is a good thing because as Casey Stengel said a long time ago, “If you don’t have a catcher, you’re going to have a lot of passed balls.”
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim $200 early sign up before time runs out
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When new users take advantage of our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer here, they’ll enter the new year with a sizable...
Browns vs. Bengals: What to watch with Lance Reisland, Jeff Lloyd on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast joins to...
Cleveland Cavaliers miss Donovan Mitchell in closing time, lose to Sacramento Kings, 106-95
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers fought. They didn’t finish. Playing without their early-season MVP candidate, the Cavaliers stumbled in the fourth quarter and lost to the upstart Sacramento Kings, 106-95. The loss snaps Cleveland’s seven-game home winning streak.
Browns Down two Wide Receivers Friday including Amari Cooper, Status for Bengals Game
Amari Cooper and David Bell both missed practice on Friday for the Cleveland Browns, but things remain optimistic on both playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0