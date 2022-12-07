Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro to be aware of this week. Beginning Monday, the Street Department will close West 12th Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street for concrete slab repair. The closure is expected to last three to four weeks, pending no delays...
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
wamwamfm.com
One Vehicle Accident in Washington – Car Stuck on Wall
A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday at approximately 6:45 p.m. on SW 5th St. and Lemon St. According to the police report, the driver went over the train tracks and forgot the road curved. The driver went straight, through a grassy area, when the tire fell off and the vehicle became stuck on the wall of a concrete embankment. The vehicle was successfully towed, and no injuries were reported.
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
14news.com
Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.
PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Perry County late Friday night. It happened on Old State Road 237 near the intersection of Scotch Pine Road. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about the incident at...
14news.com
Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer. They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County. The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
14news.com
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
14news.com
HPD responds to overturned vehicle accident on US Hwy 41
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to a crash Tuesday morning on US Highway 41 near the Zion exit. Earlier, HPD posted to their Facebook page that only one southbound lane was open due to the crash. HPD also shared a picture of the crash. One vehicle...
wevv.com
Two people injured in Evansville crash
Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
14news.com
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some cell phone users are having trouble in Perry County this morning. According to the county’s EMA director, AT&T First Net went out Thursday morning and there’s still on an estimated time for repair. Officials say there could be no or poor cell...
Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
HPD: Juvenile charged with robbery after Garfield Avenue shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say a weed robbery led to a shooting on Garfield Avenue. The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says on November 25, around 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave while trying to sell marijuana. Police say on December 9 a male juvenile was […]
Henderson residence catches fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
Police chase ends with two arrests in Central City
(WEHT) - Two people were arrested on Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a chase through Central City.
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
Evansville Police Announce 2023 Coffee with a Cop Dates and Locations
For several years, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) has invited you to join them for a cup of coffee, a donut or two (or three or four), and a good conversation during Coffee with a Cop every month. That tradition will continue every month throughout 2023 at various breakfast locations around the city.
witzamfm.com
Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville
Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
wevv.com
Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson
The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson. HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
