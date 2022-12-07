ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Vehicle Accident in Washington – Car Stuck on Wall

A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday at approximately 6:45 p.m. on SW 5th St. and Lemon St. According to the police report, the driver went over the train tracks and forgot the road curved. The driver went straight, through a grassy area, when the tire fell off and the vehicle became stuck on the wall of a concrete embankment. The vehicle was successfully towed, and no injuries were reported.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.

A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
ELNORA, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.

PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Perry County late Friday night. It happened on Old State Road 237 near the intersection of Scotch Pine Road. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about the incident at...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer. They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County. The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15...
14news.com

Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

HPD responds to overturned vehicle accident on US Hwy 41

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to a crash Tuesday morning on US Highway 41 near the Zion exit. Earlier, HPD posted to their Facebook page that only one southbound lane was open due to the crash. HPD also shared a picture of the crash. One vehicle...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson residence catches fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat

An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville

Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
SCHNELLVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson

The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson. HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
HENDERSON, KY

