A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday at approximately 6:45 p.m. on SW 5th St. and Lemon St. According to the police report, the driver went over the train tracks and forgot the road curved. The driver went straight, through a grassy area, when the tire fell off and the vehicle became stuck on the wall of a concrete embankment. The vehicle was successfully towed, and no injuries were reported.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO