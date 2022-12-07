Read full article on original website
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Cajun Palms transitions, soon-to-be Cajun paradise
Cajun Palms RV Resort, a great at-home getaway for families between Lafayette and Baton Rouge, is transitioning to become a Cajun paradise.
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, December 8
Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da'Ja Davis with balloon release. You can hear those that gathered shout out "We love you Da'Ja," as the balloons are released into the night sky. Hockey returns to Baton Rouge!.
WAFB.com
Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas
While it’s unclear how the tribe may spend the $5 million, a 2020 report by the bureau highlighted several climate-related concerns and proposed projects at the Chitimacha reservation
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
brproud.com
DOTD combining two Denham Springs road projects to save time
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving drivers in Livingston Parish an update on two projects Thursday. Officials said the Juban Road widening and U.S. 190 roundabout projects will be combined to reduce construction time. The project will widen Juban Road...
theadvocate.com
Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award
Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
WAFB.com
YOUR HEALTH: From your hand to your heart; New catheter techniques saving lives
WAFB.com
Curried Sweet Potato, Carrot and Ginger Soup
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I was looking through The Doctor’s Big Book of Home Remedies for ideas to replenish your body with B vitamins that are drained from all that late-night partying. I found such things as quinoa, tomato juice, bananas, and even asparagus. But somewhere in the back of my mind, I remember an old chef friend of mine who often could be found at his desk slurping Curried Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Ginger Soup after a night on the town…and he had plenty of nights out on the town!
WAFB.com
BPRD investigating shooting on Winbourne Avenue
brproud.com
Five numbers deliver $50,000 after winning Pick 5 ticket sold in Assumption Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone woke up $50,000 richer this week. A Pick 5 drawing took place on Tuesday, December 6, and the winning numbers were 3,2,5,4 and 7. A winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Shop N Save located at 124 Highway 70 Spur in Plattenville.
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
brproud.com
Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday. From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.
LSU Reveille
Truck of recyclables contaminated after LSU versus Alabama game day, Facility Services offers solutions
A truck of recyclables was contaminated with trash during the LSU versus Alabama game on Nov. 5 at the National GameDay Recycling Challenge due to a miscommunication, according to campus sustainability. The GameDay Recycling Challenge is a nationwide competition between colleges and universities aimed toward recycling and reducing the waste...
NOLA.com
How a company is trying to ease fears about carbon capture — and why not everyone's persuaded
It was a bit of an anticlimax. Local residents and politicians congregated in boats last Monday to watch workers detonate 5.5 pounds of dynamite 60 feet down in Lake Maurepas from 1,000 feet away, per state regulation. This seismic testing helps create a 3D map of the subsurface, part of preparations to build an injection well to store carbon.
LSU Dishes Out Major Transfer Portal Offer
LSU continues to attack positions of need in the transfer portal. On Friday, Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman/EDGE Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.
