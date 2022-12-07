ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, December 8

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night sky. Hockey returns to Baton Rouge!. Updated: 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis

Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. Updated: 3 hours ago. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DOTD combining two Denham Springs road projects to save time

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving drivers in Livingston Parish an update on two projects Thursday. Officials said the Juban Road widening and U.S. 190 roundabout projects will be combined to reduce construction time. The project will widen Juban Road...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award

Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB.com

Curried Sweet Potato, Carrot and Ginger Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I was looking through The Doctor’s Big Book of Home Remedies for ideas to replenish your body with B vitamins that are drained from all that late-night partying. I found such things as quinoa, tomato juice, bananas, and even asparagus. But somewhere in the back of my mind, I remember an old chef friend of mine who often could be found at his desk slurping Curried Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Ginger Soup after a night on the town…and he had plenty of nights out on the town!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BPRD investigating shooting on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday. From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Dishes Out Major Transfer Portal Offer

LSU continues to attack positions of need in the transfer portal. On Friday, Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman/EDGE Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.
BATON ROUGE, LA

