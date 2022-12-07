Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
Miami Spiritual Guide Headed to Prison for Family Curse Fraud
Samantha Stevens, a self-described spiritual consultant, allegedly told a Miami client she knew how to track down relatives in the afterlife and would open the gates of heaven for the client's deceased father, whose soul was trapped. She further pledged to lift a curse that was the source of pain and misfortune suffered by the client's family, federal prosecutors say.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Miami football history
Graciously known as "The 'U,'" for those who lived it, the University of Miami Hurricanes football program seems like its own universe, what with the trash-talking, smoke-filled entrances and the Orange Bowl etc. And of course, there are the players. Here's our list of the 25 best, listed in chronological order.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
Woman Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room, Boyfriend Reportedly Missing
Marelbi Ruiz Lara was found dead in a hotel room with the door blocked by a mattress. Her son says she was staying with a boyfriend who police haven't found. Miami Beach police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found barricaded in a hotel room she reportedly shared with her now-missing boyfriend.
foxsports640.com
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens
(MIAMI GARDENS, FL) – Police are investigating a death after they found a body stuffed in a garbage can. According to officials, they received an anonymous tip of a crime,…
Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools
MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
Click10.com
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
communitynewspapers.com
FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND
The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
sflcn.com
Miami-Dade County Alphas Honor Founders’ Through Service
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated celebrated the fraternity’s 117 anniversary on Saturday, December 4, by serving the residents of the Overtown community in Miami. The Iota Pi Lambda and Beta Beta Lambda chapters hosted the service event at The Green Haven Project,...
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former...
Click10.com
Prison time for Miami ‘fortune teller’ who took $3M from woman to lift ‘family curse’
MIAMI – Did she see this coming?. A federal judge sentenced a so-called psychic and fortune teller from Miami who prosecutors say swindled more than $3 million out of a woman by claiming she needed the money to break a family curse. Fifty-one-year-old Samantha Stevens was sentenced to spend...
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
NBC Miami
Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police
The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured
MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says
Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
communitynewspapers.com
HUTONG RESTAURANT OPENS IN MIAMI WITH A FRESH VIBE
Hong Kong-Based Aqua Restaurant Group Debuts Second U.S. Location with Occasionally Fiery Northern Chinese Cuisine and Chic Design. Contemporary Northern Chinese restaurant and bar Hutong is now open in Miami at 600 Brickell Avenue. From its home in Hong Kong, Hutong brings a fresh take on Chinese cuisine with its occasionally fiery Northern Chinese dishes, served in a chic space inspired by the vibrant Miami art scene combined with traditional Chinese design elements. From Aqua Restaurant Group’s international collection of award-winning dining concepts, and with restaurants in Hong Kong, Beijing and London, Hutong comes to Miami as the second U.S. location following the New York City opening in 2019.
airwaysmag.com
Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On
DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
