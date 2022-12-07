Read full article on original website
Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that’s not the only news that has broken about him. It’s just been revealed that major untaxed perks were “authorized” by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.On 6 December, a jury in his hometown of New York City found the Trump Organization guilty of...
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury...
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.Defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities, “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns.Bender indicated he delegated some work to other firm employees. “That answer surprised me because it’s just not true,”...
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg took the stand in Manhattan State Supreme Court on Tuesday in the company's criminal trial on tax fraud charges. He testified that he received $1.76 million in untaxed, off-the-books perks from the Trump Organization, confirming several aspects of the district attorney's case against the former president's company.
Donald Trump was not charged, but it's a major blow and could complicate his business operations going forward. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Andrew Prokop is a senior politics correspondent at Vox, covering the White House, elections, and political scandals and investigations. He’s worked at Vox since the site’s launch in 2014, and before that, he worked as a research assistant at the New Yorker’s Washington, DC, bureau. Former President...
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
Donald Trump was in on his company's alleged tax scheme, said a New York prosecutor during closing arguments in the state's criminal fraud and tax evasion case against two Trump Organization companies Friday. The former president was not charged in the Manhattan District Attorney's effort to prosecute the Trump companies,...
Former US President Donald Trump's family real estate company has been found guilty of tax crimes. The Trump Organization was convicted on all counts on Tuesday after two days of jury deliberations in New York. The business is synonymous with the former president, but neither Mr Trump nor his family...
