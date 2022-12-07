ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
NBC Miami

Democratic Lawmakers Ask Musk for Info on Possible Chinese Manipulation of Twitter

Three Democratic House members are calling on Elon Musk to provide information about a possible Twitter manipulation campaign by the Chinese government. The move comes after Musk released what he said is the first set of "Twitter Files" to support claims that the company's prior management handled content moderation in a way that was biased against conservatives.
Daily Beast

Elon Musk Fires Twitter’s General Counsel Over Hunter Biden Laptop Saga

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has fired the company’s deputy general counsel, James Baker, citing his role in the Hunter Biden laptop saga. “In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today,” Musk wrote on the platform. Shortly before the 2020 election, Twitter shut down sharing of a New York Post story about the laptop, with the company saying at the time that it violated its “hacked materials” policy. In recent days, Musk has been pitching a series of internal “revelations” about what happened that day at Twitter via Substack blogger Matt Taibbi, which have amounted to spirited arguments among high-level Twitter staff about its content moderation strategies—and whether the Hunter Biden laptop story rose to the level of action. Shortly after Musk’s announcement Tuesday, Taibbi reported that Baker was fired in large part due to his involvement in vetting the files before their release last week—apparently unbeknownst to Musk. Baker was previously FBI general counsel under Director James Comey, and played a key role in probing former President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia—a job which has made him a familiar boogeyman among right-wing commentators and politicians.
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls

One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
Axios

"End of story": Elon Musk responds to Trump's "Twitter Files" reaction

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk doesn't appear to be a fan of former President Trump's response to the "Twitter files" release late last week. Driving the news: "The Constitution is greater than any President," Musk tweeted in response to a Fox News article on Trump calling to toss out parts of the Constitution. "End of story," Musk added.

