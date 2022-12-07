Read full article on original website
Are You Spiritually Evolved? Here's One Way To Know
Enlightened handPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash. We live in a world that keeps telling us it has our back. Whether it’s the government, some institution, or even our religions — we’re taught from a very young age to depend on something external, in order for our needs to be met.
Writing a letter to Santa isn’t easy – especially if one of you is still struggling to hold a pencil | Séamas O’Reilly
Learning left-handed hand-writing is a tricky business – and my four-year-old is not impressed with my demonstrations
The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation
You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
The Jewish Press
Eschew Worldly Pleasures And Find Happiness
The Mishna teaches, “Thus is the way of Torah: Bread with salt you shall eat, measured water shall you drink, on the ground you shall sleep, and a life of privation you shall live, while in the Torah you shall toil. If you do so, ‘you shall be happy, and it shall be good for you’ (Psalms 128:2). ‘You shall be happy’ in this world – ‘and it shall be good for you’ in the World to Come” (Avos 6:4).
Why Spiritual Results Are Slow Despite All Your Inner Work
Most us of have done the work. We’ve been on our healing journey for as long as we can remember. Yet over the years, despite the continuous efforts we put into the work, we notice less and less “results”.
anash.org
Mitzvah-Raising Platform Releases New Chanukah Templates
The mitzvah-raising platform from Merkos 302, OneMitzvah.org, is offering a new method to encourage more mitzvahs and spread the light of Chanukah. As Chanukah approaches, preparations for the yomtov are taking center stage in communities around the world. With public menorah lightings being arranged and fun family Chanukah parties being planned, the message of a little light pushing away much darkness is slowly being felt.
MindBodyGreen
Understanding The Dark Night Of The Soul (+ How To Get Through It)
What is the dark night of the soul? Stages of the dark night of the soul How to get through the dark night of the soul What to do once the dark night of the soul ends. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
thezoereport.com
Native American Sweat Lodges Are A Spiritual Experience
It is an undeniable fact that the vaguely defined category of “wellness practices” is well-mined of late, as more and more people are looking to improve their health and general wellbeing. These days, you may have noticed that some of these practices are adapted from cultural traditions, such as smudging or taking ayahuasca. Another recent example of this is the Native American sweat lodge. But before you step into your first sweat, you ought to know that this age-old ritual isn’t some trendy spa treatment. Its intention isn’t glowing skin or a more toned body — it’s deeply sacred and meant to connect you to nature as well as to your own mind, body, and spirit. Because of this, cultural experts say that if you’re interested in trying out this traditional practice, you should be mindful to avoid appropriation, which begins by educating yourself on the importance of sweat lodges to the Native American community as well as the ways to approach them respectfully.
psychologytoday.com
Dealing With Grief During the Holidays
At least 35 percent of individuals don't look forward to the holidays because of the loss of a loved one. Grief is complicated and unpredictable. It's important to give yourself time to grieve and heal from the loss of a loved one. During the grieving process, it's important not to...
Opinion: Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Requires Time and Patience
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
The Jewish Press
The Five Stages of Faith
As he lay in his hospital bed, gasping for breath, he began contemplating his time in this world. He was now an elderly man, nearing the end of his journey. But what a journey it had been. There had been ups and downs, difficult decisions, and deep struggles with faith. As he reflected on these times, tears began flowing down his cheeks.
KTEN.com
Double rainbow meaning – Life, spirituality and purpose
Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/double-rainbow-meaning-life-spirituality-and-purpose/. What is the story behind the double rainbow meaning?. We live in a highly demanding society, and often become consumed within our own thoughts and challenges, this can often cloud our judgment and ability to gain perspective, and we tend to forget that we are part of something much bigger.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
icytales.com
What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts
Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
Living with the Agony of Heartbreak
You'll never be free of the wound, but a thriving life is still possible. It’s rather difficult to get worked up over Katya: the Bulgarian expatriate who spoke five languages and physically resembled a love child spawned by Isabella Rossellini and Barbara Feldon. But, as a matter of fact, the breakup brutalized me. The reason why? It turned out that my billfold just didn't have the kind of girth to please her.
Aspen Times
She Said He Said: For marriage, I imagined a partner in faith, too
My partner and I have recently begun talking more seriously about marriage. He possesses many of the qualities I believe are important in a spouse. He’s genuinely kind, trustworthy, responsible and reliable, and we share many interests. We also have great chemistry and laugh often. However, I find myself deeply unfulfilled in the relationship when it comes to exploring spirituality. Yoga, meditation, and Eastern-based health and wellness are integral to my lifestyle. I’d always imagined marrying someone I could practice with and who would help me continue to grow and expand in this realm. My partner is incredibly analytical and skeptical about much of what I believe in. He always supports me in doing what I want, but also politely chooses not to engage with me. Is this a dealbreaker?
Opinion: A True “Soulmate” Will Provide Encouragement and Support
Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and at times, physical abuse.
marriage.com
Importance of Intergenerational Relationship – 5 Things to Remember
Aging parents play a key role in families but also need to remain socially connected. In the US, it is estimated that 15.2% of the population is 65 years or older. Therefore, it is crucial to promote relationships between older and younger generations. What, though, does this have to do...
