Could the Detroit Lions draft Jared Goff 2.0?
Could the Detroit Lions draft the next Jared Goff?Writer compares C.J. Stroud to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the big question for the Detroit Lions was, “can Jared Goff do enough to be their quarterback of the future?” Goff has certainly had his ups and downs so far this season, but through his first 12 games in 2022, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 19 TDs to go along with seven interceptions. Personally, I think Goff has certainly upped his game this season, but I’ve not yet decided if I want him as the Lions QB of the future. That being said, if I had to make a prediction, I would bet the Lions take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But could the Lions actually end up selecting the next… Jared Goff?
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news
Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon never thought injury would cost him starting role
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t have any doubts about reclaiming his spot on the depth chart after two weeks in the concussion protocol. While Samaje Perine was effective in Mixon’s absence, Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon was the starting running back when discussing Cincinnati’s depth at the position.
NFL Week 14 predictions: Joe Burrow-led Bengals will get revenge on Browns
Sunday BENGALS (-5.5) over Browns Practically the only factor that’s holding the market steady on this game is the sustained in-state rivalry that has sparked these two virtually ever since the Bengals entered the league. As we quickly picked up on ever since his lightning career began, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is otherworldly. Revenge! BILLS (-10) over Jets The Bills continue to dominate lesser sides, even when they’re not putting up optimum efforts. Though they’re improved, the Jets figure to discover the truth of that observation, in short order, Sunday afternoon. Josh Allen has another day for himself at home off a trio of...
Kevin Stefanski, Zac Taylor are ‘perfectionists’ and ‘very similar,’ say those who know both
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Before Zac Taylor coached in a Super Bowl or Kevin Stefanski won Coach of The Year, the players around them saw the potential in both. Browns safety John Johnson III saw it when the Bengals coach was an assistant receivers’ coach with the Rams – “We knew he was next up,” Johnson said this week.
atozsports.com
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Who takes the latest round of the Battle of the Ohio? Plus, more predictions: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Browns haven’t won six straight games against the Cincinnati Bengals in almost three decades. However, the Bengals will do everything they can to keep the Browns from letting that streak repeat itself. Cleveland will come down to Cincinnati with quarterback Deshaun Watson playing his first AFC North opponent under center for the Browns. Both teams are relatively healthy as well entering this weekend’s contest.
Browns are perfect opponent for Bengals LBs to put up bunches of tackles: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tackles should pile up on Sunday for the Bengals’ talented starting linebacker tandem. The over/under on tackles (solo and assist) is 7.5 for Germaine Pratt and 6.5 for Logan Wilson, according to DraftKings. Pratt provides really good value at +105 while Wilson is -155 on the over, it might be a good option for someone looking to add a leg to a parley.
If Browns vs. Bengals is a rivalry, then why doesn’t the ‘Battle of Ohio’ have a trophy?
BEREA -- The biggest trophy in college football resides in the desert, and from 2009-2013, Browns guard Joel Bitonio made sure it didn’t leave Nevada’s fieldhouse. “The Fremont Cannon,” which weighs 545 pounds and cost about $10,000 dollars to build in 1970, is painted red or blue according to the winner of Nevada-UNLV every season (first by players, then by professionals). Winners used to fire it until the blast hit Nevada linebacker Steve Bryant in 1990. Now the players walk it off the field in victory and inscribe digs at their rival.
Will Amari Cooper play on Sunday? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are heading to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the Bengals and wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable for the game. Will he play on Sunday and what does it mean for the Browns if he doesn’t?. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
Who can Cleveland Cavaliers target in trade to upgrade small forward spot? Hey, Chris!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!. The submissions for this post once again came mostly from Subtext insiders, who received a message to send one question each. The best were chosen. Want to receive Cavs Insider texts and communicate directly with me? Sign up for a 14-day free trial with your phone number and perhaps one of your questions will be used in the next edition of Hey, Chris! You can also sign up by texting me at 216-208-4499.
Browns vs. Bengals: What to watch with Lance Reisland, Jeff Lloyd on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast joins to...
Browns at Bengals: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns and Bengals meet for the second time this season in an important AFC North showdown at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking to gain some control in the division while the Browns, with back-to-back games against the Bengals and Ravens, are looking to play their way back into the race.
Leslie Frazier an option for Colts head-coaching job?
There are a few things going for Frazier. The coach does have some connections to Indy, as he served as the Colts assistant head coach/defensive backs coach in 2006. Further, as Graziano writes, Frazier has the support of Tony Dungy, and the former head coach’s “word carries some weight” within the organization. Frazier actually interviewed for the Colts’ head coaching gig back in 2018 before the team hired Frank Reich, so there’s clearly some respect for his coaching ability.
Baker Mayfield impresses in Rams debut but former NFL players turned ESPN analysts are still skeptical
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Toss aside by the Browns and Carolina Panthers within the span of five months, Baker Mayfield hasn’t in a long time looked like the quarterback who set a rookie record for most touchdown passes in 2018 or the one who led the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years in 2020.
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s last 6 games have been solid
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, some of us at Detroit Sports Nation predicted that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was about to shut up his haters. When the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and a trio of draft picks, many said Goff was going to be a bridge until the Lions could find the quarterback of their future. Heading to this season, I said there was a solid chance that Goff could end up being that quarterback of the future, and as of late, he has a lot of people wondering if that will be the case.
Why Browns’ Myles Garrett should be poised for another big game against the Bengals: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- There’s no such thing as a safe bet, but the closest thing you might get to one could be Myles Garrett’s sack numbers against the Cincinnati Bengals. I’m fairly confident in the over on Garrett’s sack mark set by DraftKings Sportsbook at 0.25.
How will the Cincinnati Bengals handle their backfield with return of Joe Mixon?
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting healthy at the right time. Last week, the team welcomed back wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who had a game-high seven catches for 97 yards in a 27-24 win over Kansas City. This week, the offense could get a bump with the return of Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon.
