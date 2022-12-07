Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program
It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
makeuseof.com
How to Search All Streaming Services At Once: 9 Options
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’ve all had those moments when we wanted to find which streaming service has a specific film or show. Whether you realized you hadn’t seen a classic show after hearing your friends discuss it, or you want to see if your favorite movie is streaming, you can save time by searching multiple streaming services to find what you want to watch.
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
Ad-supported Disney Plus subscription now available, here’s what you get
Disney Plus ad-supported subscription is now available in the US as the company is also raising the price for its now Premium tier from $7.99 to $10.99 a month. In a press release, the Mickey Mouse company announced it has partnered with more than 100 advertisers across all major categories.
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
CNET
5G Fixed Wireless Is Catching On in the US, T-Mobile Study Shows
T-Mobile released a new study Wednesday that touts the progress of its T-Mobile Home Internet with consumers but also speaks to the greater impact of 5G fixed wireless (including competitor Verizon 5G Home Internet) on getting more people connected across the US. Leaning on its proprietary data and info from...
Phone Arena
The rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might be the priciest phone Apple has ever sold
Like it or not, by this point most of us have gotten used to the fact that flagship phones come with crazy price tags that sometimes seem outlandish compared to what we had to pay just a few years ago. One of the companies that were first to start this trend is now rumored to do the same yet again in 2023.
Google Pixel phones just got an upgrade the iPhone can’t match
Google Pixel phones with the Android 13 QPR1 update can now stay connected to Wi-Fi while in Airplane mode, a notable quality of life improvement that other phones lack.
Dish Takes on AT&T, T-Mobile & Verizon With $25-a-month Mobile Plan
"Satellite TV provider Dish Network on Wednesday launched a beta version of its long-awaited Boost Infinite mobile plan, which is now accepting sign-ups on a brand new website. The offering is a part of Dish's ongoing effort to transition into a 5G wireless company, and eventually become the fourth largest mobile carrier behind AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Dish's unlimited wireless plan costs $25 per month, and it's offering a lifetime guarantee locking in that price through the end of the month. Customers can now sign up for the beta version, and a full roll-out is set for the first quarter of 2023. "Americans...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
Netflix could add more ad-supported tiers — what that means for you
Netflix could offer more ad-supported subscription tiers, but it might not be for a while yet.
Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing
Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings. Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.
Phone Arena
Amazon brings the Galaxy Watch 4 to its lowest price ever
Can you get a flagship smartwatch for a tad more than $100? Now you can! Thanks to the latest Amazon deal, the Galaxy Watch 4 is heavily discounted—to the point where you shouldn't lament your missed Black Friday opportunities. This limited time deal slashes 44% of the regular 249.99...
Nothing's Carl Pei shows interest in launching a US smartphone
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has spoken on the company's interest to release a smartphone in the U.S. The company is already in the process of rectifying an issue that plagued the Phone (1)'s launch in the U.S. where it suffered from a lack of carrier support.
Phone Arena
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
Phone Arena
Spread the holiday cheer with an ultra-affordable Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung while you can
If you haven't "discovered" Samsung's latest high-end foldables, it's probably time to get out from that rock you've been living under and think about taking advantage of one of the greatest ever Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals. This is obviously available for a limited time only as part of an...
Phone Arena
Woot has refurb Watch Series 7 on sale to help you have a head start on 2023 resolutions
Apple's Watch Series 7 was so good that the company didn't make any significant changes to the Watch Series 8 beyond adding a temperature sensor for female health tracking and a crash detection feature. If you don't require those features, Woot has the Series 7 on sale in refurbished condition.
