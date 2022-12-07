Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Publics Schools’ teacher of the year’, Adria Cintron of Woodrow Wilson Middle School
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke City Public Schools announces the division’s 2023 teacher of the year, Mrs. Adria Cintron. Cintron is quite the showstopper and her students are Making the Grade. For 25 years, Cintron has been a teacher, and the past six years have been for Roanoke City...
WDBJ7.com
Salem High School receives $10,000 grant for computer science program
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem High School teacher received a $10,000 grant on Wednesday afternoon for the computer science program. School officials presented computer science teacher Gary Lupton with the check from the organization Code.org. The money will go toward buying hands-on computer science equipment. Lupton explained the award...
WDBJ7.com
Gingerbread houses take over Floyd for annual competition
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd Country Store is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual community gingerbread house contest. You can find this year’s entries in the window of the Floyd Country Store and other downtown businesses. Voting is open to the public. All you have to...
WDBJ7.com
How to Keep Loved Ones with Dementia Feel Included during Holiday Celebrations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This time of year you may be gathering with senior family members you know are starting to cognitively decline. Whether it’s just the beginning of some memory loss or late-stage Alzheimer’s, building connections with those living with dementia can be difficult, but there are some ways to connect.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews tenth annual ValleyStar Credit Union Big Lick Downtown Countdown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ValleyStar Credit Union Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns for their tenth year to Downtown Roanoke this New Year’s Eve. The event will be held at Center in the Square, Market Square Plaza and the historic City Market Building December 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
VT student-athlete gives back through NIL partnership
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech basketball player, John Camden, put his reading skills to the test on Dec. 12. “I’ve really been wanting to do something for the community and just give back, especially with kids, because I remember being in their shoes,” he said. Through a...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: New podcast launch for our family segment
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our weekly “Early Years” segments, we showcase topics and issues of interest to families in our hometowns. Now we’re expanding our WDBJ7 podcasts to include some of those stories. For our inaugural “Early Years” podcast this week, we spoke with Nancy Hans,...
WDBJ7.com
Mill Mountain Theatre cancels performances due to COVID-19
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Theatre has canceled the December 14th, 15th, and 16th performances of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast and crew. The decision to cancel was made after consulting with healthcare advisors. If you bought tickets for...
WDBJ7.com
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
Franklin News Post
In last public words, Roanoke tech entrepreneur speaks of his faith in God
For those who turned out to celebrate the life of a man described as a pioneer and leader in the technology ecosystem of Southwest Virginia and beyond, Bonz Hart had a message:. “I’m not the star of the show,” Hart said in a video, taken several weeks before he died...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Meet Milo
Milos is available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA. Milos is available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA. Flames in Florida: Liberty prepares for the Boca …. Flames in Florida: Liberty prepares for the Boca Raton Bowl. Bags by Brenda: Goodview woman raises money for area …. Bags by Brenda:...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools discusses changing school start times at December board meeting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public School officials are expected to make a decision on changing school start times at Tuesday night’s board meeting. One option for changing the school start times is to have elementary school students start at 7:15 a.m., middle school students would start at 8:15 a.m. and high school students would start at 9:15 a.m. The other option would be creating a drop-off time at 7 a.m. for elementary school students and a drop-off time at 8 a.m. for secondary education students.
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, December 14, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Christmas is a popular time to give pets as gifts. What is the best way to...
WDBJ7.com
Annual “Guns N Hoses” hockey game tickets on sale
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets for the annual “Guns N Hoses” hockey game at the Berglund Center are on sale now. The event will be on January 28th, 2023 at 6 p.m. The charity ice hockey tournament will benefit the Carilion Children’s Hematology & Oncology Clinic. Each...
WDBJ7.com
Dealing with Loss During the Holiday Season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family is the focal point of the holiday season, and many viewers might be facing their first holiday without a loved one. Good Samaritan is there for these families a full 13 months after the passing of a family member, with a volunteer-based bereavement program. The...
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes
WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
WDBJ7.com
Protect your Pets from Potential Hazards this Holiday Season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s fun to decorate your home and tree this holiday season, but some decorations, while beautiful, could pose a danger to your pets. Dr. Colette Spillane from Roanoke Animal Hospital joins us on Here @ Home to talk about common things around the home that might be dangerous to our pets.
